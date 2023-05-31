Foo Fighters & Pulp speculated as mystery Glastonbury band "The Churnups"

Foo Fighters and Pulp speculated among Glastonbury secret acts. Picture: 1. Medios y Media/Getty Images 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images 3. Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

Glastonbury shared their full line-up and stage times this week with mystery band The Churnups as well as "TBA" acts on the bill.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week saw Glastonbury Festival share their full line-up and stage times and its certainly got people talking.

The Somerset Festival - which takes place from 21st- 25th June this year - has confirmed the likes of Queens of the Stone Age for a headline slot on Sunday night on The Other Stage, but there are still some unanswered questions on some of the slots.

On Friday night in particular, the Pyramid Stage will see a band named "The Churnups" perform from 18:45 - 19:30, just before Royal Blood and Arctic Monkeys take to the stage.

The Churnups are listed on the bill on The Pyramid Stage. Picture: Glastonbury Festival

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival shares line-up and stage times for 2023

Music lovers have begun to speculate that Churnups could be code for Sheffield Britpop legends Pulp, who are playing reunion dates this year.

However Pulp drummer Nick Banks wrote on Twitter: "Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band. Ok?"

Here’s some clarifications



The Wednesday of which I speak is Sheffield Wednesday FC. League 1 play-off winners.



Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band. Ok?



Over and out. (For now) — Nick Banks (@therealnickbank) May 30, 2023

While it could be a double bluff from the Pulp percussionist, other band members have continued to remain silent.

Meanwhile, a new Twitter account under the Churnups moniker has begun posting what looks like Foo Fighters-related teasers such as "IS THIS HAPPENING NOW" and "BUT HERE WE ARE".

BUT HERE WE ARE — The Churnups (@TheChurnups) May 30, 2023

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that The Churnup's profile image include a snippet of Foo Fighters' classic logo.

The Churnups Twitter profile image looks familiar. Picture: Twitter/The Churnups

Both Pulp and Foo Fighters do have a gap in their schedules, which could see them play at the Somerset Festval, plus Foo Fighters have recently teased that their UK dates are "soon to be announced".

Elsewhere on the Glastonbury line-up, there are artists listed as TBA on the Woodsies stage, playing on Friday at 19:30 and Saturday at 20:30 respectively.

The Park Stage - where Pulp last played a secret set at the festival in 2011 - will also see a "TBA" act take to the stage from 19:45, so there's plenty of space for both bands to appear at the festival.

Watch this space.

What Dave Grohl whispers in Everlong REVEALED | X-PLAINED | Radio X

READ MORE: Pulp announce surprise shows in London and Manchester for 2023