Who is Josh Freese? Everything we know about Foo Fighters' new drummer

Josh Freese has been announced as the new Foo Fighters drummer. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

By Jenny Mensah

As Foo Fighters confirm Josh Freese as their new touring drummer, here's everything you need to know about the percussionist.

Last week saw Foo Fighters introduce Josh Freese as their new drummer.

After months of speculation, the band broke the news of who would be joining them on tour, following the death of their beloved percussionist Taylor Hawkins, who sadly passed way on 25th May 2022.

So, who is Josh Freese? Who else has he played with? Has he recorded with Foo Fighters or will he just be drumming for them on tour?

Find out everything we know about Foo Fighters' new drummer so far here...

Who is Josh Freese?

Josh Freese is an American drummer who was born in Orlando, Florida on 25th December 1972. He is the son of tuba soloist Stan Freese, who conducted the Disney World Florida and Disneyland band and his mother a classical pianist. He is also brother of multi-instrumentalist Jason Freese, who has performed on over 50 albums.

Is Josh Freese joining Foo Fighters?

On Sunday 21st May, Foo Fighters revealed during their special livestream event Josh Freese would be the band's new drummer following the passing of Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

Watch their video skit here:

What bands has Josh Freese been in?

Josh Freese has played in several bands. He has appeared in the Vandals since 1989 and Devo since 1996. He played drums for Guns N' Roses from 1997 - 2000 and featured in A Perfect Circle from 1999- 2012. Freese also performed with Nine Inch Nails from 2005 -2008, Weezer from 2009 - 2011, Sublime with Rome from 2011 - 2017 and joined Paramore on their South American tour in 2010.

Freese has also played with The Offspring, toured full time with Sting and is said to have featured in over 400 records. The musician also performed with Foo Fighters at the 2022 Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts. He will now join the Learn To Fly rockers from May 2023 onwards.

Josh Freese on stage with The Offspring. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

How old is Josh Freese?

Josh Freese was born on 25th December 1972 making him 50 at the time of writing this article. He'll turn 51 on Christmas Day 2023.

Does Josh Freese play drums on Foo Fighters' new album?

It appears that Dave Grohl recorded the drum parts for Foo Fighters' upcoming album, But Here We Are. During their livestream the frontman discussed the drumming technique on their new track Nothing At All.

After playing the track, Freese said: “When you explained the beat on the record and you’re like, ‘I think I played it with one hand,’ and I’m kinda doing the same thing. It feels good and sounds cool, you know?”

Grohl replied: “I did it when I demoed it at my house, and I’d just woken up and I was tired. But on the shitty drum set at my house, it just kinda sounded better. You’re not hitting the hi-hat and the snare at the same time, so it sort of has more space.”

Is Josh Freese joining Foo Fighters on tour?

Freese will join Foo Fighters on their live dates, which will kick off on 24th May at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

How do you pronounce Josh Freese?

It's believed Josh Freese's surname is pronounced to rhyme with freeze.

Foo Fighters - Everlong at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

