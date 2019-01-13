Dave Grohl’s best quotes
13 January 2019, 17:58 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 00:02
We celebrate the Nicest Man In Rock's birthday with some of his warmth, wit and wisdom.
On always learning
"You know I have no idea what I'm doing, right? I didn't take lessons for this. I don't know how to read music. I didn't take lessons to play guitar or drums. I dropped out of high school. What do I know?" (Rolling Stone, 2014)
On accepting your unique voice
It's YOUR VOICE. Cherish it. Respect it. Nurture it. Challenge it. Stretch it and scream until it's fucking gone. Because everyone is blessed with at least that, and who knows how long it will last." (Keynote Speech at SXSW, 2013)
On being a rock star
"Maybe people just don’t understand that there is an alternative to what you would imagine a rock star to be. You don’t have to have a needle hanging out of your arm, you don’t have to fucking lock down a festival backstage." (Guardian, 2014)
On not following the rules
"I never liked being told what to do. It’s one of the reasons I dropped out of school. Give me something to assemble, I won’t look at the directions, I’ll try to figure it out by myself. It’s why I love Ikea furniture.” (The Telegraph, 2011)
On the afterlife
"I'd like to imagine I won't end up in Hell, but I think I've done too much acid and listened to too much death metal to sit on a cloud next to God with angels floating above my head.” (Maxim, 2007)
On talent competitions
“When I think about kids watching a TV show like American Idol or The Voice , then they think, ‘Oh, okay, that’s how you become a musician, you stand in line for eight fucking hours with 800 people at a convention centre and then you sing your heart out for someone and then they tell you it’s not fucking good enough.’ Can you imagine?" (Sky Magazine, 2003)
On performing Everlong
“We’re not robots. What chokes me up is when I see people singing lyrics back to me with the same emotion. So if you hear me kind of giggling in the middle of a song, it’s because I’m trying not to just fucking totally break down in front of everybody like a fool." (Rolling Stone, 2018)
On Foo Fighters
"We think we suck and we try really hard to make good records and we practice. We don't feel like the biggest, best band in the world. We just feel like the same five dorks that were touring in a van 17 years ago, that hasn't changed." (Billboard, 2012)
On listening to Nirvana
“For years I couldn't even listen to any music, let alone a Nirvana song. When Kurt died, every time the radio came on, it broke my heart. I don't put Nirvana records on, no. Although they are always on somewhere. I get in the car, they're on. I go into a shop, they're on. For me, it's so personal." (GQ, 2018)
On Kurt Cobain
I don't think of Kurt as 'Kurt Cobain from Nirvana'. I think of him as 'Kurt'. It's something that comes back all the time. Almost every day." (BBC, 2011)
On Lemmy
“It’s one thing when you have a hero, but it's another when a hero becomes your friend." (The memorial of Lemmy, 2016)