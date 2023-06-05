Elton John teases surprise guests and "completely different setlist" for Glastonbury 2023

Elton John teases Glastonbury Festival performance. Picture: 1. Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary piano man has talked about preparations for his upcoming set on the Pyramid Stage at the Somerset Festival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Elton John has spoken about his upcoming headline set at Glastonbury Festival.

The legendary singer-songwriter is set to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25th June and he knows who'll be joining him on stage.

Asked how he feels about headlining the festival, he told Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden: "You know what? I haven't thought about it. I've got the setlist done. I know who I'm having on... which I can't tell you, but we're going be rehearsing at Wembley Arena for a couple of days to make sure it's all good."

"It's a completely different setlist to the one I'm doing right now," he added. "So it's going to be exciting. I don't really think about it 'til- when I get to rehearsals, that's when I'll take it on board."

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival shares line-up and stage times for 2023

Asked if he would be camping at the festival, he joked: "I'm always camping," adding: "Actually, I don't really like going to lots of places anymore like football matches, because [there's] too many people, the noise etcetera and the toilets! They're grim, but I'm really looking forward to it, because I've never done it before and it's just a lovely way to sign off. I can't think of a better way."

Elton has been on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour for five years, with the dates extending much longer than he'd envisaged due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he explained he's been enjoying it so much because his fans have been pulling out all the stops.

"I'm enjoying it," he added. "I'm really loving this tour because fans have been so kind. They dress up. It's just a joyful experience and thank god it is."

"It's been wonderful. I just wanted to go out on top and we're playing better and we're singing better and audiences are helping us do that, so it's wonderful."

The Chris Moyles Glastonbury flags are back for 2023...

READ MORE: Foo Fighters & Pulp speculated as mystery Glastonbury band "The Churnups"