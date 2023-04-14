Glastonbury Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up & stage splits
14 April 2023, 14:12
The Somerset festival is continuing to share its line-up posters for this year's event. Find out what we know about the line-up for Glasto 2023 so far.
Glastonbury festival is set to return this year, taking place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, between 21st and 25th June 2023.
The festival will see Pyramid Stage headliners in Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John, with many more artists scheduled to appear across the weekend.
With the festival drip-feeding their stage posters on the lead up to the event, find out what we know about the line-up so far including day splits, stage times and more.
FRIDAY 23rd JUNE:
Pyramid Stage
- Arctic Monkeys
SATURDAY 24th JUNE:
Pyramid Stage
- Guns N' Roses
SUNDAY 25th JUNE
Pyramid Stage
- Elton John
West Holts:
Glastonbury's much-loved West Holts will play host to headline performances from Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental. They'll also welcome the like of Young Fathers, Mahalia, Candi Staton, Joey badass, Ezra Collective and more.
Silver Hayes
The Silver Hayes line-up for 2023 includes a huge list of acts across three new stages; The Levels, The Lonely Hearts Club and The Firmly Rooted Soundsystem, plus the return of The Wow stage. Acts include Kik/Ki, Camelphat, 4AM Kru, Eliza Rose, A little Sound and more.
Field of Avalon:
Field of Avalon will see performances from the likes of Beans On Toast, Cable Street Collective, Cara Dillon, The Damned, Elvana, Fanny Lumsden, Far From Saints, Fisherman's Friends, Freya Ridings, Gabrielle Aplin and more.
What time do the Glastonbury gates open?
- The Glastonbury gates usually officially open on the morning of Wednesday 21st June at 8am.
- However, the car parks will be open from 4pm at on the Tuesday night before.
Glastonbury 2023 line-up so far (a-z):
Arctic Monkeys
Guns N’ Roses
Elton John
Lizzo
Aitch
Alison Goldfrapp
Alt-J
Amadou & Mariam
Becky Hill
Blondie
Candi Staton
Carly Rae Jepsen
Cat Burns
Central Cee
Christine And The Queens
Chvrches
Ezra Collective
Fatboy Slim
Fever Ray
Flo
Fred Again..
Hot Chip
Joey Bada$$
Kelis
Lana Del Rey
Leftfield
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Loyle Carner
Maggie Rogers
Mahalia
Måneskin
Manic Street Preachers
Nova Twins
Phoenix
Raye
Rina Sawayama
Royal Blood
Rudimental
Shygirl
Slowthai
Sparks
Stefflon Don
Sudan Archives
Texas
The Chicks
The War On Drugs
Thundercat
Tinariwen
Warpaint
Weyes Blood
Wizkid
Young Fathers
Yusuf / Cat Stevens
