Glastonbury Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up & stage splits

Glastonbury Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up & stage splits

The Somerset festival is continuing to share its line-up posters for this year's event. Find out what we know about the line-up for Glasto 2023 so far.

By Jenny Mensah

Glastonbury festival is set to return this year, taking place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, between 21st and 25th June 2023.

The festival will see Pyramid Stage headliners in Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John, with many more artists scheduled to appear across the weekend.

With the festival drip-feeding their stage posters on the lead up to the event, find out what we know about the line-up so far including day splits, stage times and more.

FRIDAY 23rd JUNE:

Pyramid Stage

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the festival. Picture: Press/Zackery Michael

SATURDAY 24th JUNE:

Pyramid Stage

Guns N' Roses

SUNDAY 25th JUNE

Pyramid Stage

Elton John

Elton John will close Glastonbury on the Sunday night. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

West Holts:

Glastonbury's much-loved West Holts will play host to headline performances from Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental. They'll also welcome the like of Young Fathers, Mahalia, Candi Staton, Joey badass, Ezra Collective and more.

Silver Hayes

The Silver Hayes line-up for 2023 includes a huge list of acts across three new stages; The Levels, The Lonely Hearts Club and The Firmly Rooted Soundsystem, plus the return of The Wow stage. Acts include Kik/Ki, Camelphat, 4AM Kru, Eliza Rose, A little Sound and more.

Field of Avalon:

Field of Avalon will see performances from the likes of Beans On Toast, Cable Street Collective, Cara Dillon, The Damned, Elvana, Fanny Lumsden, Far From Saints, Fisherman's Friends, Freya Ridings, Gabrielle Aplin and more.

What time do the Glastonbury gates open?

The Glastonbury gates usually officially open on the morning of Wednesday 21st June at 8am.

However, the car parks will be open from 4pm at on the Tuesday night before.

Glastonbury 2023 line-up so far (a-z):

Arctic Monkeys

Guns N’ Roses

Elton John

Lizzo

Aitch

Alison Goldfrapp

Alt-J

Amadou & Mariam

Becky Hill

Blondie

Candi Staton

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cat Burns

Central Cee

Christine And The Queens

Chvrches

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

Fever Ray

Flo

Fred Again..

Hot Chip

Joey Bada$$

Kelis

Lana Del Rey

Leftfield

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Loyle Carner

Maggie Rogers

Mahalia

Måneskin

Manic Street Preachers

Nova Twins

Phoenix

Raye

Rina Sawayama

Royal Blood

Rudimental

Shygirl

Slowthai

Sparks

Stefflon Don

Sudan Archives

Texas

The Chicks

The War On Drugs

Thundercat

Tinariwen

Warpaint

Weyes Blood

Wizkid

Young Fathers

Yusuf / Cat Stevens

