Foo Fighters' 2023 live dates so far

Foo Fighters are set to perform in 2023. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and co announced their first gigs after the passing of Taylor Hawkins. Find out where they are headed in 2023 and how you can be there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week saw Foo Fighters announce their first ever headline shows since the passing of Taylor Hawkins.

The band confirmed their plans to carry on as a five piece after the tragic death of their drummer on 25th March 2022 and now they've shared the first of what we hope will become a string of dates for 2023.

So where are Foo Fighters performing this year and who will play the drums for them? See Foo Fighters' live dates for 2023 so far and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters announce first gigs since Taylor Hawkins' death

Are the Foo Fighters going to continue?

Yes. Foo Fighters shared a statement vowing to continue on as a band after the death of Taylor Hawkins and they have since begun to plot dates in 2023.

Where are the Foo Fighters playing in 2023?

Foo Fighters' 2023 tour dates are as follows:

Sunday 26th May 2023: Boston Calling, Boston, Massachusetts - Tickets 12th Jan 10am ET at bostoncalling.com

Sunday 28th May 2023: Sonic Temple - Columbus, Ohio - Tickets: 12th Jan 10am CT at bonnaroo.com

Sunday 6th June 2023: Bonnaroo - Manchester, Tennessee - Tickets: 12th Jan 10am EST at sonictemplefestival.com

Who will play drums with Foo Fighters?

It hasn't been confirmed yet who will play drums with the Foos on tour since the untimely death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, but the band have plenty of connections across the music world. Could they be joined on stage by the son of legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor or veteran session drummers Omar Hakim or Josh Freese? Only time will tell.

READ MORE: The celebrities and public figures we lost in 2022