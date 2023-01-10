Foo Fighters' 2023 live dates so far

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Elspeth Pierce 10pm - 1am
10 January 2023, 21:49 | Updated: 10 January 2023, 21:51
Dave Grohl and co announced their first gigs after the passing of Taylor Hawkins. Find out where they are headed in 2023 and how you can be there.
This week saw Foo Fighters announce their first ever headline shows since the passing of Taylor Hawkins.
The band confirmed their plans to carry on as a five piece after the tragic death of their drummer on 25th March 2022 and now they've shared the first of what we hope will become a string of dates for 2023.
So where are Foo Fighters performing this year and who will play the drums for them? See Foo Fighters' live dates for 2023 so far and how to buy tickets.
READ MORE: Foo Fighters announce first gigs since Taylor Hawkins' death
Yes. Foo Fighters shared a statement vowing to continue on as a band after the death of Taylor Hawkins and they have since begun to plot dates in 2023.
Foo Fighters' 2023 tour dates are as follows:
It hasn't been confirmed yet who will play drums with the Foos on tour since the untimely death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, but the band have plenty of connections across the music world. Could they be joined on stage by the son of legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor or veteran session drummers Omar Hakim or Josh Freese? Only time will tell.
READ MORE: The celebrities and public figures we lost in 2022