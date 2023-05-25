Foo Fighters play first tour date since the death of Taylor Hawkins with Josh Freese on drums: Full setlist

The Learn To Fly rockers played their first official tour date since the passing of Taylor Hawkins and the announcement of new drummer Josh Freese.

Foo Fighters have kicked off their 2023 tour dates, playing their first official live date since the death of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022, aged 50.

The Learn To Fly rockers took to the stage at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion on Wednesday 24th May, where they were accompanied by newly announced drummer Josh Freese.

It was also the band's first full live date since announcing their 11th studio album But Here We Are and they treated fans to performances of new tracks Rescued, Under You and Nothing At All.

Find out what went down at the gig and what their played on their setlist.

The band kicked off their 21-song-set by giving their Rescued single its live debut, also giving new tracks Under You and Nothing At All and album title track But Here We Are their first live outings.

Treating fans to classic anthems in Learn To Fly, Times Like These, The Pretender and Breakout, Dave Grohl and co also played Cold Day In The Sun for the first time since 2018, giving Josh Freese his first formal introduction on stage.

Speaking to the crowd Dave Grohl said: "Would you please welcome the man behind the drums Josh Freese, who has helped save the band.

"We would not be here tonight if it weren't for Josh, so everybody give Josh a big f***ing round of applause please."

Foo Fighters Cold Day in the Sun New Hampshire 5/24/2023

A poignant rendition of My Hero saw a hawk illuminated in the eaves of the stage, before the band launched into This Is A Call and All My Life.

Dave's eldest daughter Violet also joined the band on stage on backing vocals for Medicine At Midnight's Shame Shame and the band chose to end their set as is customary on their enduring hit Everlong.

Foo Fighters setlist at Bank of New Hampshire on, 24th May 2023:

Rescued (live debut) Walk No Son of Mine Learn to Fly Times Like These Under You (live debut) The Pretender But Here We Are (live debut) Breakout The Sky Is a Neighborhood My Hero (Dave solo into full band; no outro) This Is a Call All My Life Nothing at All (live debut) Shame Shame (with Violet Grohl) These Days Cold Day in the Sun (First time since 2018) Monkey Wrench Best of You Aurora Everlong

Foo Fighters continue their live dates this week with headline festival sets at Boston Calling on Friday 26th May Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival on Sunday 28th May.