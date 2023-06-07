Foo Fighters "will tour the UK in 2024"

By Jenny Mensah

The Learn To Fly rockers are believed to be announcing dates on this side of the pond very soon.

Foo Fighters are set to tour the UK in 2024.

It was previously teased that the band's dates on this side of the pond would "soon be announced" and now it's been confirmed that the Learn To Fly rockers will return to Blighty next year.

According to Columbia Records UK's official Twitter account, fans who want to gain pre-sale access codes to their forthcoming shows should order the band's But Here We Are album from their official store by Thursday 8th June at 3pm.

Foo Fighters will tour the UK in 2024. Order* 'But Here We Are' from the @foofighters official store by Thursday 3pm for presale code access to the forthcoming live dates.https://t.co/kVTaxsqTcv pic.twitter.com/QEjIuBInu1 — Columbia Records UK (@ColumbiaUK) June 6, 2023

The news comes after Dave Grohl shared a heartfelt letter to fans in the first statement since Foos began their first run of shows since the tragic passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Taking to social media, the Rescued singer wrote: "Hey,

"It's been a while.....

"Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us."

He adds: "Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, It makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you... and it feels good to see you, churning-up these emotions together.

"Because we've always done this together.

"Time and again.

"See you soon."

Eagle-eyed fans picked up on the use of the phrase "churning-up" adding to speculation that Grohl was dropping a major hint the band would be Glastonbury Festival's secret act The Churnups, who are set to play the Pyramid Stage on Friday 23rd June at 8.20pm.

