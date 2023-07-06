Taylor Swift rules out Glastonbury 2024 with new Dublin date

Taylor Swift is ruled out of headlining Glastonbury 2024. Picture: 1. Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management 2. Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Jenny Mensah

The global pop icon has announced a new date in Dublin, which rules her out of headlining the Pyramid Stage next year.

Taylor Swift has ruled herself out of headlining Glastonbury 2024.

The pop icon was one of the acts hotly tipped to headline the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night of the festival, which is believed to take place from 26th - 30th June next year.

This week saw the Shake It Off singer add new shows to her European tour- one of which was a third date in Dublin on Sunday 30th June.

Since the singer-songwriter already has two dates in Dublin on the 28th and 29th of the month, she would also be ruled out of headlining on the Friday or Saturday night of the festival.

It was thought that the Karma singer would be at the top of the list to headline the festival after she was due to play the event in 2020, but it was forced to close its doors for two years due to the pandemic.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

Swift also added that US pop-rockers Paramore would be joining them as support acts on the new dates.

Swift added: "Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???"

Glastonbury Festival confirmed the news that it would be returning for another edition next year via one of its famous bins.

Taking to Instagram on their official channels this Tuesday (27th June) festival organisers shared a photo of one of their famous bins, which bore the message: "See you in 366 days".

The festival has yet to confirm when its famous ticket sales will take place, but we can probably expect them to take place in autumn this year and next April for the resales.

Last year, tickets for Glastonbury went on sale in the first week of October - but previous years have seen tickets made available in November.

This year, Glastonbury tickets cost £335 + £5 booking fee.

The ticket price for 2024 is yet to be announced.

This year's festival saw headline performances from Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Sir Elton John.

The legendary piano man's set marked his last ever UK show and brought record crowds to the Pyramid Stage as well as TV screens at home.

According to the The Independent, data on overnights.tv says the set was watched by 7.6 million viewers across the BBC, tripling Paul McCartney's headline set last year - which was then the most-viewed set in the festival's history.

It is also thought (via The Telegraph) that an estimated 120,000 fans watched Elton in person at the iconic Pyramid Stage.

Sir Elton John closes Glastonbury in his festival swan song

