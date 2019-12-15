Taylor Swift to headline Sunday night at Glastonbury 2020

15 December 2019, 18:04 | Updated: 15 December 2019, 18:28

Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The US pop icon will join Sir Paul McCartney one of the headliners at the festival's 50th anniversary next June.

Taylor Swift has been announced as the Sunday night headliner at Glastonbury 2020.

In a post on the official Glastonbury website, Michael Eavis said: "I’m so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining the Sunday at Glastonbury 2020. She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing.

"We’re so delighted.”

The star - whose hits include Shake It Off, LOve Story and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together - tweeted a photo of herself holding up a copy of the Glastonbury Free Press with the headline "Sunday Night Taylor Made For Glastonbury!" She added: I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!"

Co-organiser of the festival Emily Eavis told the BBC: "Taylor is one of the biggest and best artists on the planet, and we're just so pleased that she's coming here to Worthy Farm to join us for our 50th birthday celebrations."

The ME! singer revealed to her fans she'll be embarking on festival dates to perform her new The Lover album "in a way that feels authentic".

Introducing Love Fest, the Shake It Off singer then shared dates which will see her visit everywhere from Werchter Boutique in Belgium to Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

Sir Paul McCartney has been previously announced as the Saturday night headliner on the Pyramid Stage. Motown star Diana Ross will perform the Sunday afternoon legends slot.

This leaves only the Friday night Pyramid Stage slot to be announced, with Emily Eavis claiming that it will be a man who hasn't headlined the festival before. Current rumours have Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles in the frame.

Latest Videos

Pippa shows Jack Black and Karen Gillan her party trick

WATCH: Pippa shows Jumanji's Jack Black & Karen Gillan her epic party trick

The Chris Moyles Show

Tom from Snow Windows creates a festive Christmas scene with Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and Sam Fender on The Chris Moyles Show

Snow Windows' Tom creates a festive masterpiece with Dave Grohl, Noel Gallagher and Sam Fender

The Chris Moyles Show

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Intersect Music Festival

WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl 'shotguns' beer with fan dressed as Santa in Las Vegas

Foo Fighters

Designed By Mulberry...Made For Apple - Private View

Gavin & Stacey's Mathew Horne: I'm not jealous of James Corden's success

News

Glastonbury Latest

See more Glastonbury Latest

Jeremy Corbyn Makes A Guest Appearance At Glastonbury Festival

Michael Eavis reveals when Glastonbury 2020's Sunday headliner will be announced
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on stage in 2017

Did Aerosmith accidentally confirm they're playing Glastonbury 2020?
Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards

Glastonbury 2020: headliners, line-up rumours and more

Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift Glastonbury rumours intensify as she's confirmed to headline British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020
Blossoms' Tom Ogden and Paul McCartney

Blossoms' Tom Ogden defends Paul McCartney headlining Glastonbury 2020

Blossoms