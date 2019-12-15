Taylor Swift to headline Sunday night at Glastonbury 2020

Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The US pop icon will join Sir Paul McCartney one of the headliners at the festival's 50th anniversary next June.

Taylor Swift has been announced as the Sunday night headliner at Glastonbury 2020.

In a post on the official Glastonbury website, Michael Eavis said: "I’m so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining the Sunday at Glastonbury 2020. She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing.

"We’re so delighted.”

Taylor Swift. Sunday night headliner. Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/SHp9A4GG4w — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) December 15, 2019

The star - whose hits include Shake It Off, LOve Story and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together - tweeted a photo of herself holding up a copy of the Glastonbury Free Press with the headline "Sunday Night Taylor Made For Glastonbury!" She added: I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!"

I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there! 💋 pic.twitter.com/2gJ40mEiDH — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 15, 2019

Co-organiser of the festival Emily Eavis told the BBC: "Taylor is one of the biggest and best artists on the planet, and we're just so pleased that she's coming here to Worthy Farm to join us for our 50th birthday celebrations."

The ME! singer revealed to her fans she'll be embarking on festival dates to perform her new The Lover album "in a way that feels authentic".

Introducing Love Fest, the Shake It Off singer then shared dates which will see her visit everywhere from Werchter Boutique in Belgium to Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West! https://t.co/xw6YMN38WE pic.twitter.com/IhVPQ8DMUG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2019

Sir Paul McCartney has been previously announced as the Saturday night headliner on the Pyramid Stage. Motown star Diana Ross will perform the Sunday afternoon legends slot.

This leaves only the Friday night Pyramid Stage slot to be announced, with Emily Eavis claiming that it will be a man who hasn't headlined the festival before. Current rumours have Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles in the frame.