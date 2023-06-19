Paramore's Hayley Williams joins Foo Fighters on stage to perform My Hero

The Paramore singer joined Dave Grohl and co on stage at Bonnaroo festival for a rendition of the band's 1997 single.

Foo Fighters invited Hayley Williams on stage for a very special performance of My Hero.

The Paramore rocker joined the band at Bonnaroo Festival on Sunday (18th June) for a rendition of their 1997 track, which features on their The Colour and the Shape album.

Watch the moment below:

FOO FIGHTERS BROUGHT OUT HAYLEY FOR MY HERO pic.twitter.com/ra2vuJKafq — brett | bonnaroo!!! (@tinyhotopicbish) June 19, 2023

The band's set also included hits from across their career, including Times Like These, The Pretender, Learn To Fly and Breakout, alongside tracks from their new album But Here We Are.

The rockers were also joined by Dave Grohl's daughter Violet, who performed on Medicine at Midnight's Shame Shame as well as their most recent collaboration Show Me How.

Before ending the set on their Everlong single, the band performed their 1999 track, Aurora, which they dedicated to their late dummer Taylor Hawkins.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are hotly tipped to be one of the secret acts at Glastonbury Festival this weekend after hinting they could be the mystery band The Churnups.

Dave Grohl shared a heartfelt letter to fans in the first statement since Foos began their first run of shows since the tragic passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Taking to social media, the Rescued singer wrote: "Hey,

"It's been a while.....

"Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us."

He adds: "Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, It makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you... and it feels good to see you, churning-up these emotions together.

"Because we've always done this together.

"Time and again.

"See you soon."

Eagle-eyed fans picked up on the use of the phrase "churning-up" adding to speculation that the frontman was dropping a major hint they will be playing the Pyramid Stage on Friday 23rd June at 8.20pm.

