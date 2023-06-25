Elton John plays last ever UK show as he headlines Glastonbury 2023: full setlist

Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The legendary Rocket Man capped off the UK dates of his Farewell Tour on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25th June. Get the full setlist here.

Sir Elton John played a career spanning set at Glastonbury Festival, playing the festival for the very first time and rounding off the UK dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The legendary British musician treated the Glasto audience to a mammoth setlist which spanned over five decades, including mammoth hits such as I'm Still Standing, Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting, Candle In The Wind and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. There was an array of special guests, including singer Rina Sawayama and Killers frontman Brandon Flowers.

There was an emotional moment when Elton dedicated Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me to George Michael on what would have been the late singer's 60th birthday.

Brandon Flowers performs on stage with Elton John at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Resplendent in a satin gold suit, the superstar walked out in front of one of the biggest Pyramid Stage crowds in Glastonbury history, with the crowd dressed in all kinds of fancy dress, including copies of Elton's famous baseball outfit from his landmark 1975 show at Dodger Stadium.

"I never thought I’d ever play Glastonbury," said Elton. "It's a very special and emotional night for me because it might be my last show ever in England, so I had better play well, and I had better entertain you, you've been standing there so long, and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything."

Closing the show with a rousing version of his signature song Rocket Man, Elton told the huge crowd: "I'd like to thank you for 52 years of love and loyalty... you're in my head and my heart and my soul. I wish you health and happiness." Fireworks appeared behind the iconic Pyramid Stage as the song came to a climax.

Watching from the wings were Sir Paul McCartney, actor Taron Egerton, who played the star in the film Rocketman, Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Elton's husband David Furnish.

Sir Elton John and his fans at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The first of Elton's much-rumoured special guests of the evening was Jacob Lusk of the trio Gabriels, joined by the London Community Gospel Choir who accompanied Elton on the classic 1979 track Are You Ready For Love?

Jacob Lusk and the London Community Gospel Choir performed with Elton on Are You Ready For Love? Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Elton's second guest was American singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez, who joined the star for a version of his own song Until I Found You.

The legend's third guest was Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, who joined the star for a passionate version of Tiny Dancer.

Elton John performs on stage at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

According to Elton, Brandon was "the first person I thought of" when he was picking special guests for Glastonbury. He'd first met the Killers singe back in 2005 when Flowers had played him the band's debut album Hot Fuss.

The fourth special guest was singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama, who joined Elton for the 1976 No 1 hit Don't Go Breaking My Heart, which originally saw the star duet with Kiki Dee. Sawayama had previously collaborated with Sir Elton on the 2021 song Chosen Family.

Elton John and Rina Sawayama perform at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Many were surprised that Dua Lipa didn't appear as a special guest on the duet Cold Heart, but instead Elton asked the crowd to stand in for the absent singer.

Find out Elton John played during his headline slot at the festival and get his full setlist below.

Elton John's final UK performance? The legendary singer headlined the final night of Glastonbury 2023. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Elton John fans watch their hero at Glastonbury Festival, 25th June 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Elton John's Glastonbury setlist on Sunday 25th June 2023:

Pinball Wizard

The Bitch Is Back

Bennie And The Jets

Daniel

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues

Philadelphia Freedom

Are You Ready For Love? (with Jacob Lusk and the London Community Gospel Choir)

Sad Songs Say So Much (with the London Community Gospel Choir)

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Until I Found You (with Stephen Sanchez)

Your Song

Candle In The Wind

Tiny Dancer (with Brandon Flowers of The Killers)

Don't Go Breaking My Heart (with Rina Sawayama)

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting

I'm Still Standing

Cold Heart

Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me

Rocket Man (I Think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time)

Stephen Sanchez performs on stage with Elton John at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

