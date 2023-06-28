Glastonbury Festival organisers confirm dates for 2024

Glastonbury Festival organisers have confirmed their dates for 2024. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The festival closed it's doors this week but has already confirmed it will be back next year. Get the dates here.

Glastonbury Festival took place from 21st - 25th June hosting headliners in Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John, who played the final UK date on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and brought record crowds to the Pyramid Stage.

Now, less than a two days since it official closed its doors, the festival has reached out with big news about its return for 2-2024.

Taking to Instagram on their official channels this Tuesday (27th June) festival organisers shared a photo of one of their famous bins, which bore the message: "See you in 366 days".

This means next year's edition of the festival will take place from 26th - 30th June 2024.

The festival has yet to confirm when its famous ticket sales will take place, but we can probably expect them to take place in autumn this year and next April for the resales.

Last year, tickets for Glastonbury went on sale in the first week of October - but previous years have seen tickets made available in November.

This year, Glastonbury tickets cost £335 + £5 booking fee.

The ticket price for 2024 is yet to be announced.

