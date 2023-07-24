Glastonbury 2024 registration: Everything you need to know

The festival closed its doors last month, but it won't be long before tickets for 2024 go on sale. Find out how to register.

Glastonbury Festival closed its doors last month after taking place from Wednesday 21st June - Sunday 25th June 2023.

The world-famous music event, which takes place on Worthy Farm in Somerset has taken place every year since the pandemic restrictions fully lifted, first welcoming back festival-goers in 2022 and then 2023.

This year's festival witnessed Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John as headliners, with the legendary piano man playing his last ever UK tour date on the Pyramid Stage.

The festival is set to take place for another year, with the dates for 2024's instalment already confirmed for Wednesday 26th - Sunday 30th June.

As we near October's ticket sales, we answer the questions: How do you register for Glastonbury 2024? Do you need to re-register for this year's event and when does registration close?

Find out the answer to this question and more below.

Do I have to register for Glastonbury?

Everyone aged 13 or over on the date of the gates opening at Glastonbury Festival 2024 must be registered.

Those who are 12 years old and under on the date of the gates opening at Glastonbury 2024 can enter for free and do not need a ticket, therefore do not need to be registered for the festival.

You will not be able to purchase a Glastonbury deposit or ticket in the sales without a unique registration number.

Visit glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/register to make a new registration if you do not already have one.

Do you have to re register for Glastonbury?

If you have registered since 2010, your registration number should still be valid.

However, Glastonbury organisers ask that would-be festival-goers check their registration ahead of tickets going on sale.

You can look up an existing registration at glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/lookup where you can enter your email address.

If your email address is not recognised, then your registration has expired. Do make sure to check your junk folders.

Long-time festival goers are also urged to update photos that may be out of date or not reflect their current likeness.

Get more details on Glastonbury registrations here

When does Glastonbury registration open?

The registration for Glastonbury 2024 is currently open.

Visit glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/register to make a new registration and glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/lookup to see if you are still registered.

When does Glastonbury registration close?

Glastonbury registration is now open, but will always close ahead of the tickets going on sale.

The Autumn sales usually take place in October. After these tickets are sold out, registration usually opens again until just before the April resales.

For example, registration for Glastonbury 2023's resale tickets closed at 5pm BST on Monday 17th April, but the festival advised customers to try and register by Friday 14th April to allow for it to be processed. The tickets then went on resale on Thursday 20th and 23rd April.

