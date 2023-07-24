Glastonbury 2024 registration: Everything you need to know

On Air Now
24 July 2023, 18:36 | Updated: 24 July 2023, 18:45
The festival closed its doors last month, but it won't be long before tickets for 2024 go on sale. Find out how to register.
Glastonbury Festival closed its doors last month after taking place from Wednesday 21st June - Sunday 25th June 2023.
The world-famous music event, which takes place on Worthy Farm in Somerset has taken place every year since the pandemic restrictions fully lifted, first welcoming back festival-goers in 2022 and then 2023.
This year's festival witnessed Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John as headliners, with the legendary piano man playing his last ever UK tour date on the Pyramid Stage.
The festival is set to take place for another year, with the dates for 2024's instalment already confirmed for Wednesday 26th - Sunday 30th June.
As we near October's ticket sales, we answer the questions: How do you register for Glastonbury 2024? Do you need to re-register for this year's event and when does registration close?
Find out the answer to this question and more below.
For example, registration for Glastonbury 2023's resale tickets closed at 5pm BST on Monday 17th April, but the festival advised customers to try and register by Friday 14th April to allow for it to be processed. The tickets then went on resale on Thursday 20th and 23rd April.
