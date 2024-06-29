Kasabian play outstanding "surprise" set at Glastonbury 2024: full setlist

Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian at Glastonbury 2025. The band played a "surprise" set at the Woodsies Stage on Saturday night,. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Serge Pizzorno and co played a "secret" set at the Somerset festival's Woodsies stage on Saturday. Here's what happened.

Kasabian have played a secret set at Glastonbury 2024.

The Leicester rockers - comprised of Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, Tim Carter with touring guitarist Rob Harvey - took to the Woodsies Stage in a rammed tent for the special "TBA" slot on Saturday 29th June at 6pm.

Opening with the classic early track Club Foot, frontman Serge Pizzorno wore a distinctive shredded denim outfit and told the crowd: "Glastonbury... how the f**k are you? Several million years has brought us to this moment!"

Kasabian's appearance at Glastonbury was only officially confirmed on Saturday morning. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

The Leicester outfit played a selection of tracks from across their career, with the likes of classic tracks Ill Ray (The King), Underdog, Shoot The Runner and You're In Love With A Psycho performed alongside latest singles Call and Coming Back To Me Good, which feature on their forthcoming eighth studio album, Happenings.

The "surprise" set had been rumoured for a number of days previously, and the band confirmed it on the Saturday morning, leading to the Woodsies area being shut down prior to the set due to the amount of people trying to see the band.

Finishing with a thunderous version of the 2009 hit Fire, Pizzorno told the crowd: "This is one of the greatest days in this band's history", coming a full 20 years after Kasabian first played the festival.

See the full setlist from Kasabian's one-hour set below...

Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian performing on the Woodsies Stage at Glastonbury Festival, 29th June 2024. Picture: Alamy

Kasabian's secret show at Glastonbury 2024 setlist:

Club Foot

Ill Ray (The King)

Underdog

Call

Shoot The Runner

You're In Love With A Psycho (with a bit of Dee-Lite's Groove Is In The Heart)

Coming Back To Me Good

Stevie

Treat

Vlad The Impaler

Empire

L.S.F.

Fire

Serge Pizzorno meets Kasabian's fans at the band's surprise set on the Woodsies Stage at Glastonbury, 29th June 2024. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Kasabian's Glasto set comes ahead of the much anticipated Solstice II - their long-awaited homecoming show at Leicester's Victoria Park on Saturday 6th July.

The huge outdoor show, which will mark 10 years from their Solstice I gig in the same park, will also take place the day after their Happenings album is released.

Announcing the news last year, Serge Pizzorno and co said: "We are truly honoured to be playing Victoria Park in our beloved hometown, with all our people for summer solstice two. We cannot wait to get out there and play the biggest party of the summer with you all. See you in the mosh pit."

Not content with the huge homecoming in July, Kasabian have will also play dates at O2 Academy Edinburgh on 2nd July, at Bristol O2 Academy on 22nd July and at Bournemouth O2 Academy on 23rd July, before headlining Latitude Festival on 26th July.

The band will also provide support for Liam Gallagher's at VITAL Festival in Belfast at Boucher Road Playing Fields on Friday 16th August, where the Oasis rocker continues his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary celebrations this summer.