Coldplay's Chris Martin credits Back To The Future with making him start a band

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin has revealed how the iconic Johnny B.Goode scene in the 1985 film, starring Michael J. Fox, inspired him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Martin wanted to start a band because of Back To The Future.

The Coldplay frontman has opened up on how he was inspired by the 1985 time travel classic, in which Michael J. Fox performs Chuck Berry's Johnny B. Goode at the high-school dance.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he revealed: "That’s what made me want to be in a band, you know? That scene".

He explained: “I grew up in real farmland of England, before the internet. So any music on TV … The first thing I ever recorded was, there was a show called The A-Team.

"And I had a cassette recorder and held it against the TV to record the theme tune.”

READ MORE: Coldplay rule out Glastonbury 2022

Chris Martin reveals Back To The Future film made him want to be in a band. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantic Records 2. AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

The revelation came about when the singer was asked which tracks the band most enjoy covering on stage, and he revealed one of his best moments came from duetting with Michael J. Fox during a2016 show at New Year's MetLife Stadium.

"My number one, probably, is Michael J. Fox came and played two of the songs from Back to the Future with us," said the 44-year-old. "That was really wonderful.

“Him coming to play Johnny B. Goode and stuff, that was wonderful.”

Remind yourself of the iconic moment in the film below:

Meanwhile, Chris Martin recently revealed that Coldplay won't make any new music after 2025.

He explained: "Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour.

Quizzed about their plans for the future, the frontman told the BBC: "Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour".

He added: "Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then."

While fans may not see that much more material from the band, their frontman said nothing about not performing, so we're no doubt sure to see more covers from them in the future.

READ MORE: 21 albums that incredibly never won the Mercury Prize