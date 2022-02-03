Little Simz confirmed for Glastonbury 2022

Little Simz is the latest act to be announced by Glastonbury Festival 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The British rapper is set to headline the West Holts Stage at the Somerset festival this year. Find out everything we know about the festival so far.

Little Simz is the third act to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2022.

The Mercury Prize nominated rapper and Top Boy star- whose real name is Simbiatu "Simbi" Abisola Abiola Ajikawo - is set to play a headline set at the festival's West Holt's Stage.

The artist joins previously announced acts, Billie Eilish - who will be the youngest solo act to headline the Pyramid Stage - and Diana Ross, who will play the coveted Sunday Legends slot.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far below.

Who is headlining Glastonbury 2022?

So far, Billie Eilish has been confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2022. Motown legend Diana Ross has also been confirmed for the Sunday Legends slot.

Who's on the Glastonbury 2022 lineup?

So far Billie Eilish, Diana Ross and Little Simz have been confirmed.

When will the Glastonbury 2022 resale take place?

Glastonbury resales usually take place after the payment deadline has passed for existing ticket holders. This usually happens in March. Once refunds are issued, the resale of the returned tickets usually takes place in April. The dates fall on a Thursday and Sunday, for coach and general sale tickets respectively.

Information on the official Glastonbury website states: "Balance payments on existing deposit bookings are payable in the first week of March 2022 (from 09:00 Tuesday 1st March – 23:59 Monday 7th March 2022)."

This means we can probably expect the resale to take place in the weeks following this date.

Can you still buy tickets for Glastonbury 2022?

Glastonbury tickets are currently sold out. However, as with every year that the festival is held, it's likely there will be a chance to buy tickets in the Glastonbury resale once people do not pay their full ticket balances. However, these may be tough to get your hands on, since tickets have rolled over from 2020.

How much will Glastonbury 2022 tickets cost?

Unfortunately, tickets for Glastonbury 2022 will cost £280 + a £5 booking fee. Organisers explain on the official website: "Every effort was made to keep this increase on the 2020 ticket price of £265 as low as possible, despite inflation and the impact of two forced cancellations."

