Glastonbury 2022: headliners, line-up rumours and more

Who is in the frame to headline the next Glastonbury festival? We look at the contenders and update you on the latest announcements.

Glastonbury Festival will return between 22 and 26 June 2022.

The first Pyramid Stage headliner has been confirmed as US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, but who else could be performing next year?

2019 saw Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure all topping the bill at the Pyramid Stage to great acclaim.

Speaking about the 2022 festival earlier this year, founder Michael Eavis said: "After 51 years, the enthusiasm from people to actually want to come is still there. Which is very reassuring to me. You’d think by now people would be beginning to get fed up with the idea. But they’re definitely not!"

Will any of the cancelled 2020 headliners get a re-booking? Or will 2022 be an all-new line-up?

Let's look at the evidence.

CONFIRMED: Billie Eilish Eilish will be only 20 years old when she closes the Pyramid Stage line-up on Friday 24 June 2022, making her the youngest solo headline performer in Glastonbury history. Co-organiser Emily Eavis said of the booking: "We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year's Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!" We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous @billieeilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year's Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait! pic.twitter.com/okFoERUPlF — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) October 4, 2021

RUMOUR: Paul McCartney Paul McCartney's first appearance at Glastonbury was back in 2004. Picture: Edd Westmacott / Alamy Stock Photo The former Beatle was due to play on Saturday night at the cancelled 2020 festival, making his first appearance at the festival since his acclaimed headline slot in 2004. However, the pandemic did cause the legendary musician some concern. At the end of 2020, when asked whether he'd be back at Glastonbury in 2020, he told The Sun: "People have started to find ways with Zoom and with socially distanced things, "But for a thing like Glastonbury where you’ve got over 100,000 people packed into a field, that’s a super-spreader you know."

RUMOUR: Taylor Swift Taylor Swift performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2019. Picture: MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo "Sunday Night Taylor Made For Glastonbury!" said the pop superstar when she announced she'd be closing the 2020 festival. However, the event never happened and it remains to be seen if she'll be heading to Worthy Farm in 2022. Would two huge US stars unbalance the event? Swift's Lover Fest dates from 2021 were cancelled because of the pandemic and there are no shows in her diary for the foreseeable future. She posted on her official site: "This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again."

RUMOUR: Kendrick Lamar Kendrick Lamar performing in Colombia in 2019. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo The US rapper was confirmed as playing Glastonbury 2020, but it's not yet known whether any of the other projected headliners will appear in 2022. At the moment, the musician only has three Las Vegas dates in November this year on his tour itinerary, so anything is possible.

RUMOUR: Diana Ross Diana Ross performing in New Orleans in 2019. Picture: © Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Wire/Alamy The Motown legend and Supremes singer Diana Ross was confirmed for the 2020 festival and was due to play the coveted Sunday Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, following in the footsteps of the likes of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue. Her 2022 tour reaches London's O2 Arena on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 June, leaving a large gap on Sunday for Ms Ross to rock up at Worthy Farm. It's gotta happen.

RUMOUR: Elton John Elton John performing live in Copenhagen in May 2019. Picture: Gonzales Photo - Thomas Rasmussen/Alamy The Rocketman's Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour reaches the UK in June 2022, with the legend playing Hyde Park on Friday 24th as part of British Summer Time. Would that discount an appearance at Worthy Farm that weekend? He's free on Saturday and Sunday. And it would be a shame for him to retire from live performance without gracing the Pyramid Stage.

RUMOUR: Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood performing in the revamped Fleetwood Mac in June 2019. Picture: Roberto Finizio / Alamy Stock Photo They’ll have to bring their price down,” said Michael Eavis recently about the ongoing rumour that the British-American soft rock colossus would grace the Pyramid Stage. Everyone thought that it might happen in 2019, but t’was not to be. Lindsey Buckingham, who was a key member during the Rumours/Tango In The Night eras, left the band this year and was replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House.

Earlier this year, founding member Mick Fleetwood wistfully said he'd like to play a show where "everyone who's ever played in Fleetwood Mac would be welcome"- so drop that price and pick Worthy Farm, Mick!

RUMOUR: Aerosmith Aerosmith performing at the Super Bowl in February 2019. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo The veteran rockers are marking 50 years in the business and their 2022 tour stops off at The O2 on Wednesday 22 June and picks up again in Manchester on Tuesday 28 June, leaving a massive Glastonbury-shaped hole in the middle. It could be classic headline set. Think of all those tunes!

RUMOUR: ABBA ABBA performing in Las Vegas in 1979. Picture: TT News Agency / Alamy Stock Photo One of the biggest pop acts of all time... at one of the biggest festivals of all time. With the announcement that the veteran Swedish act are returning in November with their first album in 40 years, Voyage, and dates that will feature "ABBA's avatars accompanied by a 10-piece live band, in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London" Could this translate to Worthy Farm? Possibly not. But we can speculate.

RUMOUR: TLC TLC performing live in 2017. Picture: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images The 90s R&B act were due to mark 25 yeas of their album CrazySexyCool with an appearance at Glastonbury in 2020. The duo of Tionne T-Boz Watkins and Rozonda Chilli Thomas (minus Lisa Left Eye Lopes, who died in 2002), will play the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on 28 June 2022, so the opportunity to play Glastonbury is still there!

RUMOUR: Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys at Primavera Sound Festival in 2018. Picture: Christian Bertrand / Alamy Stock Photo Is it too soon for a return visit for Alex Turner and his space cadets? Glastonbury wasn’t held in the year of Tranquility Base, but with rumours that the Sheffield band are recording new material, 2022 could be another big year for the Monkeys. Their manager Ian McAndrew told Music Week last December: "In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release."

RUMOUR: NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS Noel Gallagher performing live in Rome, May 2019. Picture: Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images Noel was due to play the Pyramid Stage in 2020 before Paul McCartney, but that didn't happen. He's got nothing in the diary for 2022 as yet!

RUMOUR: SAM FENDER Sam Fender performing at Reading Festival 2021. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Another artist due to play in 2020 was young Sam, but his hopes of making a Glastonbury appearance in 2022 must surely be pretty high?

UNLIKELY: Guns N'Roses Axl Rose and Slash performing in September 2019. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo GN'R seemed like a good bet in 2020 when they announced a summer of tour dates, but the re-arranged schedule for 2022 looks a bit tricky. They're in the Netherlands on Thursday 23 June and in France on Saturday 25 June, and need to be back in Ireland on the Tuesday. Could they make it to Worthy Farm on Sunday?

UNLIKELY: Led Zeppelin Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Bonham in their Led Zeppelin heyday, 1973. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot / Alamy Stock Photo This would be the ultimate booking for Michael Eavis. Led Zep are pretty much one of the only remaining rock bands to have never played Worthy Farm, but at the Cheltenham Literary Festival in October 2019, Emily Eavis confirmed that the legends WOULD NOT be playing in the 50th year. Does that mean any other years are also counted out. We can dream... Their last live appearance was in 2007, when Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones were joined by the late John Bonham’s son Jason to play the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at The O2 in London (Ertegun was the head of Atlantic, Zeppelin’s label) - 20 million applications were received by the venue to see this reunion.