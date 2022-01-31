Top Boy season 4: Release date, trailers, cast and everything we know so far

Top Boy 4 is returning in Spring 2022. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

Netflix has revealed when we can expect the fourth season of the hit British crime drama. Find out when it hits the streaming platform and who returns in the cast.

Top Boy has been a fan favourite since it first aired on Channel 4 and after being taken on by Drake and picked up by Netflix its popularity has continued to soar.

Filming of season 4 was halted due to the pandemic, but finally the streaming giant has confirmed when we can expect it to hit our screens.

Find out everything we know about the fourth instalment of Top Boy, including its release date, who returns in the cast and more.

When is Top Boy 4 released?

Top Boy season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix from 18th March 2022.

"We know you've been asking for the Top Boy date for a while now. Here you go - on London's biggest billboard so it can't be missed. TOP BOY RETURNS MARCH 18".

We know you've been asking for the Top Boy date for a while now. Here you go - on London's biggest billboard so it can't be missed.

TOP BOY RETURNS MARCH 18 📷#TopBoyNetflix pic.twitter.com/W5KTUPnxmN — Top Boy (@topboynetflix) January 31, 2022

Who returns in the cast for Top Boy 4?

Top Boy 4 will see Ashley Walters and Kano return alongside the likes of Little Simz, Michael Ward, Jasmine Jobson, Kadeem Ramsay, Lisa Dwan, Saffron Hocking, Hope Ikopoku, Jolade Obasola and Araloylin Oshunremi.

What can we expect from Top Boy 4?

Ashley Walters previously told NME: "The scripts are really good, really tight. We’re coming at it from a new perspective this time, because I’m executive producing on this one, so creatively and script-wise I’m much more involved.

"It’s been difficult, but rest assured to everyone listening or watching, we’ve got another banger for ya. It’s definitely going to be good."

Remind yourself of the trailer for Top Boy 3 below:

