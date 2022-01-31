Harry Styles rumoured for Glastonbury Festival 2022

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the former One Direction star is among the acts in the frame to play the festival.

Harry Styles is reportedly set to perform at Glastonbury this year.

The former One Direction singer is said to be at the top of various festival wish-lists this year, with bosses from the world-famous Somerset event said to feel the time is right to welcome him to the Pyramid Stage for the first time.

A source told the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper's Wired column: "Harry's name was mentioned a few times as a possible performer at Glasto 2020 but they felt it was still too early.

"However, his music has connected with so many more people since then and his live performances are even better, which has all the festivals after his signature."

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter has already booked a high-profile slot at California's Coachella festival and is in high demand around the world.

The insider added: "Harry headlines Coachella in the US this year, which is just as big a show.

"That tells you everything you need to know about his status and pulling power this year."

The Adore You star has a gap in his schedule between a Dublin concert and another show in Germany that would allow him to take to the stage at the Worthy Farm festival, which takes place from 22nd - 26th June.

Earlier this month, Harry announced a string of rescheduled dates for his Love On Tour concert series across the UK, Europe and South America this year, including his first-ever solo stadium gigs.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m so happy to announce that Love On Tour 2022 is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America. “I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H.”

