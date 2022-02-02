Emily Eavis reveals when Glastonbury 2022 line-up will be announced

Emily Eavis has given an update on the Glastonbury 2021 line-up. Picture: 1. Getty 2. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The organiser of the Somerset festival has told fans on Twitter when to expect the next announcement and the full line-up for this year's event.

Emily Eavis has confirmed when we can expect to see the Glastonbury 2022 line-up in full.

The festival organiser spilled the beans on Twitter after being asked for an update by fans of the famous festival.

When one asked if they'd be getting up news on the bill "very soon," the daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis replied: "We will give you some news by the end of the month!"

We will give you some news by the end of the month! — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) February 2, 2022

Quizzed if there would be any British headliners this year, she responded: "Full line up will be March".

Full line up will be March — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) February 2, 2022

The news suggests we could get at least one more headliner announced by the end of February with the full line-up and stage splits soon after.

So far, Billie Eilish has been confirmed to play the Pyramid Stage, making her the youngest ever solo artist to headline the festival in its history.

Motown legend Diana Ross has also been announced for the Sunday Legends slot, after her set was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles - who is already set to headline Coachella - has been added to those rumoured to perform Glastonbury this year.

A source told the Daily Star's Wired column: "Harry's name was mentioned a few times as a possible performer at Glasto 2020 but they felt it was still too early.

"However, his music has connected with so many more people since then and his live performances are even better, which has all the festivals after his signature."

The insider added: "Harry headlines Coachella in the US this year, which is just as big a show.

"That tells you everything you need to know about his status and pulling power this year."

The Adore You star has a gap in his schedule between a Dublin concert and another show in Germany that would allow him to take to the stage at the Worthy Farm festival, which takes place from 22nd - 26th June.

