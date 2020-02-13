Emily Eavis confirms Lana Del Rey for Glastonbury 2020 Pyramid Stage

Lana Del Rey at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Emily Eavis has taken to Instagram to reveal the Video Games singer will play the Pyramid Stage at the Somerset Festival this year.

Lana Del Rey has been announced for Glastonbury 2020.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis appeared to confirm the singer-songwriter is set to play on the Pyramid Stage this year.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Am very happy to tell you that the wonderful Lana Del Rey will he playing on the Pyramid stage this year."

See her post here:

It is yet to be confirmed what date or time Lana Del Rey will play or if it is a headline set.

Find out what we know about the festival so far...

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2020 line-up, headliners, rumours and more

Who is playing Glastonbury 2020?

So far, Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have been confirmed as the first headliners for Glastonbury Festival, playing the Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Lana Del Rey has also been confirmed by Emily Eavis to play the Pyramid Stage, but it is not yet clear when she will play or whether it will be a headline set.

Diana Ross has also been confirmed for the coveted Sunday Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, following in the footsteps of the likes of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

READ MORE: Who has played the Glastonbury legends slot over the years?

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

How do you register for Glastonbury tickets?

Registrations are now open for Glastonbury Festival.

Register here

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale?

Music fans will now have two more opportunities to buy tickets during the April resale.

The dates of the resale are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by Sunday 19th April 2020 for general sale tickets.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

According to the organisers’ official site, tickets for Glastonbury 2020 will cost £265 plus booking fee. A £50 deposit per person (plus coach fare if you’re booking a coach package) needs to be paid in October. The balance is payable in the first week of April 2020.

