Brian May reveals why Queen won't play Glastonbury Festival

The Bohemian Rhapsody guitarist has explained why the legendary band will not play the famous Somerset festival.

Brian May has talked about Glastonbury Festival and explained why Queen will never play there.

The Bohemian Rhapsody guitarist, who formed the band with the late Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor in 1970, has often been among those rumoured to take the top spot at the Somerset Festival.

However, speaking to the BBC this week, May simply said: "“We won’t [play Glastonbury] and there are a lot of reasons for that".

The axeman added: "One of them is that Michael Eavis has frequently insulted me, and I don’t particularly enjoy that. What bothers me more is that he’s in favour of the badger cull, which I regard as a tragedy and an unnecessary crime against wildlife.

"There’s a little bit of a schism there, I wouldn’t do Glastonbury. Unless things changed radically."

This spring saw Michael Eavis suggest the band weren't on his wish list either, after he called the band "not quite our thing".

When asked if their difference of opinion when it comes to the Badger cull was the reason why Queen won't be topping the bill at Worthy Farm any time soon, Eavis responded: "Not really but it does have a bearing on it. I have to say, it does have a bearing on it."

Meanwhile, other bands who it seems are ruled out at least for 2020 are Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac and Elton John.

Emily Eavis appeared to take Led Zep and the Rumours legends out of the running while appearing at Cheltenham Literary Festival earlier this month.

Meanwhile, piano man Elton seemed to throw cold water over any rumours he'd be taking to the festival in 2020, after announcing new live US dates around the same time.

