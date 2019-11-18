Paul McCartney appears confirms he's headlining Glastonbury 2020 with cryptic tweet

18 November 2019, 12:31 | Updated: 18 November 2019, 15:15

Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney. Picture: MJ Kim/Press

The Beatles legend has announced he'll be topping the bill on the Somerset festival's Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night.

Paul McCartney has confirmed he'll be headlining Glastonbury 2020.

The Beatles legend took to Twitter this Monday (18 November) morning, sharing an image of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry - who represent each syllable of the famous Somerset Festival.

See his tweet below:

Later on the same day, Glastonbury Festival confirmed the news, writing: "We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020."

McCartney wrote: "Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!"

READ MORE: What can we expect from Paul McCartney's Glastonbury 2020 set

Michael Eavis was the first to let slip that the Beatles legend would be headed to Worthy Farm earlier this year.

Speaking to BBC Somerset back in April, Eavis said: “Paul’s on good form at the moment."

Asked by the reporter if he meant that McCartney would be heading to the festival, Eavis said "Hopefully for the 50th."

He added: "But don’t make a big thing of it, will you?"

Macca himself also suggested the was truth to the reports, calling it a "remote possibility" he'd play.

Speaking to the BBC in September, the former Beatle admitted: “People are saying that it would be good if I did it, so I’m starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

"My kids are saying ‘Dad we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury and I think I know what they mean.

"It’s starting to become some remote kind of possibility. It’s definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it.:

The Liverpool legend headlined Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in 2004, delivering a superb set that mixed solo hits like Maybe I’m Amazed and Live And Let Die with Beatles classics such as Get Back, Hey Jude and Helter Skelter.

Other than McCartney, Diana Ross has been confirmed for the Legend's tea time slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Find out more about the festival here...

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

How much do Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 will cost £265 plus booking fee. A £50 deposit per person (plus coach fare if you’re booking a coach package) needs to be paid in October. The balance is payable in the first week of April 2020.

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

When does the Glastonbury 2020 resale take place?

The official Glastonbury website has announced that the resale will take place for coach tickets on "Thursday 16th April 2020 followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020."

