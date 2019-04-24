Billie Eilish’s Glastonbury 2019 performance gets line-up and stage upgrade after No. 1 album

The 17-year-old star has moved stages on the Somerset festival's line-up following the success of her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Billie Eilish has been moved up on the line-up at Glastonbury Festival 2019.

The 17-year-old star - who scored a UK number one with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - was booked to play the Somerset festival, which is being headlined by Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure this year.

Now, due to her famous fanbase and the success of her debut studio record, the Californian singer-songwriter's slot on the John Peel stage has been moved to The Other Stage, though the timing is yet to be confirmed.

"We're currently moving her," Eavis told the BBC. “She’s on John Peel at the moment but she’s much too big, really, for the slot.

“It’s happened so quickly for Billie Eilish. It’s been such an amazing year. It really is going to be her summer.

“We are trying to give her a bigger stage where we can get a larger audience in there,” Eavis continued. “So we are going to move her onto the Other Stage and we are just working out where exactly that’s going to be.”

Eilish not only scored a UK number one with her debut album, but also saw her single Bad Guy soar to number two on the UK singles chart.

Her famous fans include Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, whose daughter Sunny loves the artist and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who says his daughters are "obsessed" with the Bury A Friend singer and even compared her success to that of Nirvana in 1991.

