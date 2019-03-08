Glastonbury 2019 ticket resale date CONFIRMED

8 March 2019, 12:04 | Updated: 8 March 2019, 12:06

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2017
Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2017. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Tickets for the Somerset festival have sold out this year. Find out about resale dates, their cost and refunds.

Glastonbury Festival has confirmed when their resale dates will take place.

When do Glastonbury tickets go on resale?

According to their official website, returned coach tickets will go on sale on Thursday 25 April and general sale tickets will go on sale on Sunday 28 April.

When do you have to pay your ticket balance by?

Glastonbury Festival have confirmed that ticket holders must pay their full ticket balance from 1-7 April.

How much will Glastonbury tickets cost?

In 2019, general admission tickets will cost £248 + £5 booking fee.

Do I have to pay straight away?

Yes. The Glastonbury website confirms: "Tickets purchased in resales after April 8th 2019 must be paid for in full at point of booking."

Do I have to register?

Nobody can buy a ticket without having a unique registration number which comes with your photo ID. for information on registering with Glastonbury, see https://glastonbury.seetickets.com/Registration/Register

Will I get another chance to buy tickets?

NO. This will be your final chance.

Glastonbury Tickets 2019: The Best Tips And Tricks

Glastonbury Latest

See more Glastonbury Latest

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett

The Prodigy cancel all shows following death of Keith Flint

News

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis and The late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint at Glastonbury 2009

Emily Eavis pays tribute to Keith Flint, says The Prodigy were to play Glastonbury 2019
Music fans gather at the Pyramid Stage for Glastonbury 2017

Glastonbury Festival are banning single use plastic bottles in 2019
The Arcadia Spider at their 10th Anniversary Metamorphosis show at Queen Elizabeth Park on 5 May 2018

This is what Glastonbury's Arcadia Spider will be replaced by...