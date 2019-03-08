Glastonbury 2019 ticket resale date CONFIRMED

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2017. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Tickets for the Somerset festival have sold out this year. Find out about resale dates, their cost and refunds.

Glastonbury Festival has confirmed when their resale dates will take place.

When do Glastonbury tickets go on resale?

According to their official website, returned coach tickets will go on sale on Thursday 25 April and general sale tickets will go on sale on Sunday 28 April.

When do you have to pay your ticket balance by?

Glastonbury Festival have confirmed that ticket holders must pay their full ticket balance from 1-7 April.

How much will Glastonbury tickets cost?

In 2019, general admission tickets will cost £248 + £5 booking fee.

Do I have to pay straight away?

Yes. The Glastonbury website confirms: "Tickets purchased in resales after April 8th 2019 must be paid for in full at point of booking."

Do I have to register?

Nobody can buy a ticket without having a unique registration number which comes with your photo ID. for information on registering with Glastonbury, see https://glastonbury.seetickets.com/Registration/Register

Will I get another chance to buy tickets?

NO. This will be your final chance.