Glastonbury: The Cure, The Killers and Stormzy to headline

15 March 2019, 09:12 | Updated: 15 March 2019, 09:16

The Cure
The Cure. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

Robert Smith and Brandon Flowers are announced as the final two headliners at Worthy Farm...

The Cure and The Killers have been announced as the final two Glastonbury festival headliners. They will join Stormzy in headlining the festival at Worthy Farm between 26 and 30 June 2019.

Robert Smith's post-punk legends will headline on Sunday night, while The Killers will perform on Saturday. Grime star Stormzy was announced as the Friday night headliner before Christmas last year.

It will be the fourth time The Cure have topped the bill at Glastonbury, having previously done the honours in 1986, 1990 and 1995. The Killers last headlined the festival in 2007.

Also announced on the bill are Liam Gallagher, George Ezra, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson, Billie Eilish and The Chemical Brothers.

Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue will perform in the coveted "Sunday legends" slot.

Details on how to get tickets in the resale were announced recently - find out more here. The resale will take place on Sunday 28 April.

