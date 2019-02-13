Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl compares Billie Eilish to Nirvana in 1991

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl compares Billie Eilish to Nirvana in 1991. Picture: Thomas Frey/DPA/PA Images & Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Learn To Fly singer has praised the American singer-songwriter and revealed his daughters are "obsessed" with her.

Dave Grohl has praised Billy Eilish and compared her growing popularity to that of Nirvana's in 1991.

According to Variety, the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer took part in a Q&A with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino at the Pollstar Live conference on Tuesday 12 February, where he discussed everything from the late Kurt Cobain to the future of Rock 'N' Roll.

Speaking about the 17-year-old singer-songwriter, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, he said: "My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish. The same thing is happening with her that happened with Nirvana in 1991."

The Learn To Fly rocker added: "People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”

Grohl's daughters aren't the only rock star kids who have a big thing for the LA singer.

Last year saw Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea enjoy a gig night with his daughter Sunny, where they watched Billie Eilish play The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Posting a selfie with his youngest child, he wrote: "Me and Sun whoopin it up at the Billie eilish concert. There comes a time when a youngster stops buying into the pop bullshit the corporate demographic people are dishing out, and starts to connect with music that is being expressed from someone’s unique and mysterious heart."

The Can't Stop rocker added: "Billie eilish is that mysterious heart for sunny. I’m totally down for Billie Eilish, the girl is for real. And @finneasoconnell too! Viva Los Angeles!"

It's not the first time Flea - whose real name is Michael Balzary - shared his daughter's love of music with the world.Last month the Dark Necessities rocker shared an Instagram story of himself messing around with her while she sang in the car.

Unfortunately their duet was cut short due to their phone falling off the dashboard, but the 14-second clip was enough to prove the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to music.

Dave Grohl's daughter Violet also has a talent for singing, and has been accompanied by her rock star father on more than one occasion on her cover of Adele's When We Were Young.

