Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea praises Billie Eilish in new pic with daughter Sunny

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Billie Eilish. Picture: Fotoarena/SIPA USA/PA Images & Daniel DeSlover/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Californication bassist has shared a fresh image with his daughter, which praises the Lovely singer-songwriter.

Flea has praised Billie Eilish once again.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist name-dropped the singer-songwriter - whose When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album was released last month - by mentioning her in a new Instagram post.

Sharing images which see him hanging out in a room of pillows with his daughter Sunny, the Californication rocker wrote: "Nothing better than daughters who love Billie Eilish".

See the snaps below:

WATCH MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers cover Radiohead's Pyramid Song at the Egyptian Pyramids

Flea previously gushed about his daughter's love for the singer-songwriter when they attended her show together last year.

"osting a selfie with his youngest child, he wrote: "Me and Sun whoopin it up at the Billie eilish concert. There comes a time when a youngster stops buying into the pop bullshit the corporate demographic people are dishing out, and starts to connect with music that is being expressed from someone’s unique and mysterious heart."

The Can't Stop rocker added: "Billie eilish is that mysterious heart for sunny. I’m totally down for Billie Eilish, the girl is for real. And @finneasoconnell too! Viva Los Angeles!"

It's not the first time Eilish has been endorsed by rock stars.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently compared her growing fanbase to the passion fans had for Nirvana in the early '90s.

After having to clarify what he meant by the comparisons, Billie Eilish then responded to the praise.

Watch her reaction in our video below:

“Can you even believe that? I can’t even believe that," she exclaimed to Radio X.

She went on: “Are you kidding? He said rock isn’t dead because of me. Dude, I grew up on that shit.”



See Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet cover Billie Eilish at a charity gig: