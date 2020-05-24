The best "Post-Britpop" Albums

Were the years after Britpop a musical wasteland... or were they actually full of great songs?

What is “Post-Britpop”, exactly?

The accepted high water mark of the genre that was known as Britpop was most probably the two nights that Oasis played at Knebworth in August 1996.

Be Here Now, released a year later, was one of the biggest selling albums of all time - and yet it never quite achieved the same critical acclaim as the previous two LPs. Blur had moved away from the jaunty pop of Parklife and The Great Escape and had moved into darker areas. Other bands, like Elastica, failed to follow up the success of their earlier singles.

So what happened in those post-Britpop years? Between the Oasis shows at Knebworth and the arrival of the first Strokes album in the summer of 2001, when guitar rock got a savage kick up the backside, was it all drab bands playing beige music?

Radio X thinks not. Here are a selection of albums from that Post-Britpop period that have stood the test of time.