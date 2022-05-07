The best albums of 1997
7 May 2022, 19:00
Do you remember the year of Urban Hymns, OK Computer, Monkey Wrench, Around The World and Be Here Now...?
20th January 1997: Daft Punk - Homework
The French dance duo released their debut album, which included Da Funk and Around The World.
27th January 1997: Reef - Glow
The Glastonbury-based band released their second album, which included the all-time classic Place Your Hands.
3rd February 1997: David Bowie - Earthling
Bowie's 21st LP was his "drum & bass" album; it featured the tracks Little Wonder, I'm Afraid Of Americans and Dead Man Walking.
10th February: Blur - Blur
Damon Albarn and co released their self-titled fifth album, which included the hits Song 2 and Beetlebum.
17th February 1997: Mansun - Attack Of The Grey Lantern
Chester's finest released their debut concept album, which included Taxloss, Wide Open Space and Stripper Vicar.
24th February 1997: James - Whiplash
The Manchester band's seventh album featured the tracks Tomorrow, Waltzing Along and She's A Star.
3rd March 1997: U2 - Pop
The Irish band's follow-up to the hugely-successful Achtung Baby and the experimental Zooropa received a mixed response from fans, although it scored a No 1 single in Discotheque. Also included were the tracks Staring At The Sun, Last Night On Earth and If God Will Send His Angels.
7th April: The Chemical Brothers - Dig Your Own Hole
The duo release their second album, which included Setting Sun (which featured Noel Gallagher) and Block Rockin' Beats.
14th April 1997: Depeche Mode - Ultra
The ninth album from the Basildon electro-pioneers included the tracks It's No Good and Barrel Of A Gun.
21st April 1997: The Charlatans - Tellin' Stories
The band released their fifth album, which included One To Another and North Country Boy.
21st April 1997: Supergrass - In It For The Money
The trio released their second album, which included the singles Richard III and Late In The Day.
12th May 1997: Bentley Rhythm Ace - Bentley Rhythm Ace
The duo of Mike Stokes and former Pop Will Eat Itself man Richard March released their debut album which featured the instrumental hit Bentley's Gonna Sort You Out.
20th May 1997: Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape
Dave Grohl's band released their second album, which included Monkey Wrench and Everlong.
26th May 1997: The Seahorses - Do It Yourself
John Squire's post-Stone Roses project issued their only studio album, which included Love Is The Law and Blinded By The Sun.
16th June 1997: Radiohead - OK Computer
The band's game-changing third album is released. Tracks include Paranoid Android, Karma Police and No Surprises.
16th June 1997: Spiritualized - Ladies And Gentlemen, We Are Floating In Space
Jason Pierce's space rockers release their third album, which includes I Think I'm In Love and Broken Heart.
23rd June 1997: Paul Weller - Heavy Soul
The Modfather's fourth solo album included the hit Peacock Suit.
30th June 1997: The Prodigy - The Fat Of The Land
The band's third album features the controversial Smack My Bitch Up and the No 1 hit Firestarter.
7th July 1997: Primal Scream - Vanishing Point
Bobby Gillespie and co's fifth album featured the singles Kowalski, Star and Burning Wheel.
15th July 1997: The Dandy Warhols - ...The Dandy Warhols Come Down
The second studio album from the Portland, Oregon outfit featured the solid gold bangers Not If You Were the Last Junkie on Earth and Every Day Should Be a Holiday.
21st August 1997: Oasis - Be Here Now
The brothers Gallagher released their third album, the follow-up to the hugely-successful (What's The Story) Morning Glory? It becomes the fastest selling UK album to date. Hits include Stand By Me and D'You Know What I Mean?
25th August 1997: Stereophonics - Word Gets Around
One of the strongest debuts for a long time, the Welsh trio's first outing featured an impressive roster of hits: Local Boy In The Photograph, A Thousand Trees, More Life In A Tramp's Vest and the evergreen Traffic.
25th August 1997: Super Furry Animals - Radiator
The second album from the Welsh wizards featured The International Language Of Screaming and Play It Cool.
8th September 1997: Travis - Good Feeling
The band's debut album is released, and included All I Want To Do Is Rock and Happy.
8th September 1997: Cornershop - When I Was Born For The 7th Time
Tjinder Singh's indie popsters released their third album, which included the hit Brimful Of Asha.
22nd September 1997: Björk - Homogenic
The Icelandic icon released her third album this year, which featured the tracks Hunter, All Is Full Of Love and Bachelorette.
22nd September 1997: Finlay Quaye - Maverick A Strike
The Scottish musician's acclaimed debut included the hits Sunday Shining, Even After All and It's Great When We're Together.
29th September 1997: The Verve - Urban Hymns
Richard Ashcroft's band released their third album this year. It included Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man, Sonnet and the No 1 hit The Drugs Don't Work.
29th September 1997: Portishead - Portishead
The trip hop pioneers released their second album, which included All Mine and Over.
14th October 1997: Green Day - Nimrod
The pop punk trio's fifth full-length album featured 18 tracks, the most famous of which was Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).