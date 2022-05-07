The best albums of 1997

7 May 2022, 19:00

Some of the biggest albums of 1997 from Foo Fighters, The Prodigy, The Verve, Blur and Radiohead
Do you remember the year of Urban Hymns, OK Computer, Monkey Wrench, Around The World and Be Here Now...?

  1. 20th January 1997: Daft Punk - Homework

    The French dance duo released their debut album, which included Da Funk and Around The World.

    Daft Punk - Homework
    Daft Punk - Homework. Picture: Press

  2. 27th January 1997: Reef - Glow

    The Glastonbury-based band released their second album, which included the all-time classic Place Your Hands.

    Reef - Glow
    Reef - Glow. Picture: Press

  3. 3rd February 1997: David Bowie - Earthling

    Bowie's 21st LP was his "drum & bass" album; it featured the tracks Little Wonder, I'm Afraid Of Americans and Dead Man Walking.

    David Bowie - Earthling
    David Bowie - Earthling. Picture: Press

  4. 10th February: Blur - Blur

    Damon Albarn and co released their self-titled fifth album, which included the hits Song 2 and Beetlebum.

    Blur - Blur
    Blur - Blur. Picture: Press

  5. 17th February 1997: Mansun - Attack Of The Grey Lantern

    Chester's finest released their debut concept album, which included Taxloss, Wide Open Space and Stripper Vicar.

    Mansun - Attack Of The Grey Lantern
    Mansun - Attack Of The Grey Lantern. Picture: Press

  6. 24th February 1997: James - Whiplash

    James - Whiplash
    James - Whiplash. Picture: Press

    The Manchester band's seventh album featured the tracks Tomorrow, Waltzing Along and She's A Star.

  7. 3rd March 1997: U2 - Pop

    The Irish band's follow-up to the hugely-successful Achtung Baby and the experimental Zooropa received a mixed response from fans, although it scored a No 1 single in Discotheque. Also included were the tracks Staring At The Sun, Last Night On Earth and If God Will Send His Angels.

    U2 - Pop
    U2 - Pop. Picture: Press

  8. 7th April: The Chemical Brothers - Dig Your Own Hole

    The duo release their second album, which included Setting Sun (which featured Noel Gallagher) and Block Rockin' Beats.

    The Chemical Brothers - Dig Your Own Hole
    The Chemical Brothers - Dig Your Own Hole. Picture: Press

  9. 14th April 1997: Depeche Mode - Ultra

    The ninth album from the Basildon electro-pioneers included the tracks It's No Good and Barrel Of A Gun.

    Depeche Mode - Ultra
    Depeche Mode - Ultra. Picture: Press

  10. 21st April 1997: The Charlatans - Tellin' Stories

    The band released their fifth album, which included One To Another and North Country Boy.

    The Charlatans - Tellin' Stories
    The Charlatans - Tellin' Stories. Picture: Press

  11. 21st April 1997: Supergrass - In It For The Money

    The trio released their second album, which included the singles Richard III and Late In The Day.

    Supergrass - In It For The Money
    Supergrass - In It For The Money. Picture: Press

  12. 12th May 1997: Bentley Rhythm Ace - Bentley Rhythm Ace

    The duo of Mike Stokes and former Pop Will Eat Itself man Richard March released their debut album which featured the instrumental hit Bentley's Gonna Sort You Out.

    Bentley Rhythm Ace - Bentley Rhythm Ace
    Bentley Rhythm Ace - Bentley Rhythm Ace. Picture: Press

  13. 20th May 1997: Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape

    Dave Grohl's band released their second album, which included Monkey Wrench and Everlong.

    Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape
    Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape. Picture: Press

  14. 26th May 1997: The Seahorses - Do It Yourself

    John Squire's post-Stone Roses project issued their only studio album, which included Love Is The Law and Blinded By The Sun.

    The Seahorses - Do It Yourself
    The Seahorses - Do It Yourself. Picture: Press

  15. 16th June 1997: Radiohead - OK Computer

    The band's game-changing third album is released. Tracks include Paranoid Android, Karma Police and No Surprises.

    Radiohead - OK Computer
    Radiohead - OK Computer. Picture: Press

  16. 16th June 1997: Spiritualized - Ladies And Gentlemen, We Are Floating In Space

    Jason Pierce's space rockers release their third album, which includes I Think I'm In Love and Broken Heart.

    Spiritualized - Ladies And Gentlemen, We Are Floating In Space
    Spiritualized - Ladies And Gentlemen, We Are Floating In Space. Picture: Press

  17. 23rd June 1997: Paul Weller - Heavy Soul

    Paul Weller - Heavy Soul
    Paul Weller - Heavy Soul. Picture: Press

    The Modfather's fourth solo album included the hit Peacock Suit.

  18. 30th June 1997: The Prodigy - The Fat Of The Land

    The band's third album features the controversial Smack My Bitch Up and the No 1 hit Firestarter.

    The Prodigy - The Fat Of The Land
    The Prodigy - The Fat Of The Land. Picture: Press

  19. 7th July 1997: Primal Scream - Vanishing Point

    Bobby Gillespie and co's fifth album featured the singles Kowalski, Star and Burning Wheel.

    Primal Scream - Vanishing Point
    Primal Scream - Vanishing Point. Picture: Press

  20. 15th July 1997: The Dandy Warhols - ...The Dandy Warhols Come Down

    The second studio album from the Portland, Oregon outfit featured the solid gold bangers Not If You Were the Last Junkie on Earth and Every Day Should Be a Holiday.

    The Dandy Warhols - ...The Dandy Warhols Come Down
    The Dandy Warhols - ...The Dandy Warhols Come Down. Picture: Press

  21. 21st August 1997: Oasis - Be Here Now

    The brothers Gallagher released their third album, the follow-up to the hugely-successful (What's The Story) Morning Glory? It becomes the fastest selling UK album to date. Hits include Stand By Me and D'You Know What I Mean?

    Oasis - Be Here Now
    Oasis - Be Here Now. Picture: Press

  22. 25th August 1997: Stereophonics - Word Gets Around

    One of the strongest debuts for a long time, the Welsh trio's first outing featured an impressive roster of hits: Local Boy In The Photograph, A Thousand Trees, More Life In A Tramp's Vest and the evergreen Traffic.

    Stereophonics - Word Gets Around
    Stereophonics - Word Gets Around. Picture: Press

  23. 25th August 1997: Super Furry Animals - Radiator

    The second album from the Welsh wizards featured The International Language Of Screaming and Play It Cool.

    Super Furry Animals - Radiator
    Super Furry Animals - Radiator. Picture: Press

  24. 8th September 1997: Travis - Good Feeling

    The band's debut album is released, and included All I Want To Do Is Rock and Happy.

    Travis - Good Feeling
    Travis - Good Feeling. Picture: Press

  25. 8th September 1997: Cornershop - When I Was Born For The 7th Time

    Tjinder Singh's indie popsters released their third album, which included the hit Brimful Of Asha.

    Cornershop - When I Was Born For The 7th Time
    Cornershop - When I Was Born For The 7th Time. Picture: Press

  26. 22nd September 1997: Björk - Homogenic

    The Icelandic icon released her third album this year, which featured the tracks Hunter, All Is Full Of Love and Bachelorette.

    Björk - Homogenic
    Björk - Homogenic. Picture: Press

  27. 22nd September 1997: Finlay Quaye - Maverick A Strike

    The Scottish musician's acclaimed debut included the hits Sunday Shining, Even After All and It's Great When We're Together.

    Finlay Quaye - Maverick A Strike
    Finlay Quaye - Maverick A Strike. Picture: Press

  28. 29th September 1997: The Verve - Urban Hymns

    Richard Ashcroft's band released their third album this year. It included Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man, Sonnet and the No 1 hit The Drugs Don't Work.

    The Verve - Urban Hymns
    The Verve - Urban Hymns. Picture: Press

  29. 29th September 1997: Portishead - Portishead

    The trip hop pioneers released their second album, which included All Mine and Over.

    Portishead - Portishead
    Portishead - Portishead. Picture: Press

  30. 14th October 1997: Green Day - Nimrod

    The pop punk trio's fifth full-length album featured 18 tracks, the most famous of which was Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).

    Green Day - Nimrod
    Green Day - Nimrod. Picture: Press

