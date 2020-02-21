VIDEO: Why Lewis Capaldi still lives at his parents' house despite chart-topping debut album and BRITs success

See the Scottish singer-songwriter and BRIT Award winner show off his bedroom in his humble family home in Bathgate.

Lewis Capaldi has had an absolutely huge 2019, and it looks like 2020 is off to a pretty decent start too.

The Scottish singer-songwriter may have topped the US and UK charts with his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, but when he accepted his BRIT Awards while clutching a bottle of Buckfast this week, it was quite clear he's not changed a bit.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi beats Sam Fender to Best New Artist award at The BRITs 2020

Lewis Capaldi picks up the award for Song of the Year at The BRIT Awards 2020. Picture: 1. Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher vs Lewis Capaldi - The biggest beef of 2019 explained

The singer - who picked up the gong for New Artist and Song of the Year for Someone You Loved at the star-studded awards ceremony this week - has shared plenty of videos and snaps from his bedroom in the past - including his series of reaction videos to Noel Gallagher's namedrop.

See Lewis Capaldi show off his bedroom in this throwback clip, courtesy from his YouTube channel above.

It's no secret that Capaldi still lives in his family home in Bathgate, West Lothian, but why after his huge success is he still in his childhood room?

Find out why here...

Why does Lewis Capaldi still live at home?

Speaking to the Daily Star about why he still lives with his parents, he joked "All I spend my money on is food because I can't help stuffing my face. I am splurging on food and it shows, it's showing on my gut, my gut is expanding every day."

It's not the first time Capaldi has joked about his humble living situation.

It was previously reported that Capaldi was worth almost £8 million, but he denied the claims, joking on Instagram: "It says according to Forbes and Wikipedia, Lewis Capaldi's estimated net worth is $10 million.

"I have less than £200 in my bank right now so who the fuck has my $10 million."

Watch his video here:

The Hold Me While You Wait singer continued: "Are you telling (me) I'm kicking about in the same clothes I've worn for the last six months and there's $10 million sitting about somewhere, where is it?

"I still live with my mum and dad, I've been in the same bedroom since I was 12-years-old and there's apparently $10 million sitting there?'If the tax man sees that, I'm fucked'"

Find out what Lewis Capaldi said during his censored acceptance speech at the 2020 BRIT Awards:

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi to record the next Bond theme song?