Lewis Capaldi beats Sam Fender to Best New Artist award at The BRITs 2020

18 February 2020, 20:38 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 22:16

Lewis Capaldi at the BRIT Awards 2020 ceremony and live show in London on February 18, 2020.
Lewis Capaldi at the BRIT Awards 2020 ceremony and live show in London on February 18, 2020. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Scottish singer was unusually speechless when he triumphed at the star-studded award ceremony in London.

Lewis Capaldi has been named the Best New Artist at this year's BRIT Awards.

The 2020 ceremony took place at the O2 arena in London this evening (18 February) and was hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Capaldi was nominated alongside Aitch, Dave, Mabel and Sam Fender.

Lewis Capaldi poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020
Lewis Capaldi poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Radio X favourite Fender won the BRITs Critics Choice award last year - a category that Lewis was also nominated in, but 2020 saw the Someone You Loved star triumph in the first award given out on the evening.

Fender was magnanimous even before the ceremony began. Speaking to TikTok's Yasmin Evans on the red carpet, Sam said: "Lewis is going to win the lot tonight, he's going to clear up this year.

"I'm very proud - I love him to bits.

"I'm not bitter at all."

After performing his huge hit Someone You Loved, Clara Amfo and Niall Horan presented the award to the Scottish singer, who downed his beer, mimed all kinds of thankful hand gestures and quickly said "Thank you very f***ing much see you in a bit goodnight."

The clip was muted on TV, but you can see footage of the speech from the hall here:

Capaldi also walked home with one of the biggest awards of the night: Song Of The Year, given to him by the legend Tom Jones. Someone You Loved has been streamed an unbelievable one billion times and was the biggest selling single of 2019.

Accepting the award, Lewis said: "Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about an ex girlfriend of mine who you can see every night on Love Island.

"It's actually my grandmother, who sadly passed away several years ago and I jhope to god that ITV don't contact her to be on a reality TV dating show."

At the start of the show, host Jack Whitehall paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack, the Love Island host and presenter that died last weekend, saying "Our thoughts are with her friends and family."

Jack Whitehall attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020
Jack Whitehall attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images f

