Lewis Capaldi to record the next Bond theme song?

The singer has revealed he'd love to take a crack at performing the title tune for the next movie in the series.

Lewis Capaldi would like to do the next James Bond theme song if he's "not completely irrelevant by then".

The Scottish singer has announced that he loves Billie Eilish's title song for the new movie No Time To Die and would like to get involved in the next movie. "She's probably going to make a lot of money from it so I'd love to take a cut of that," he says.

He told PA: "I always say that the Bond theme is something that I think anybody would jump at the chance of, or at least try. I'm not sure how good I would be at executing it, but I think her and her brother Finneas have done an excellent job."

"I'm not sure how good I'd be at the whole kind of brooding, mysterious... I don't know how good I would be at that considering what I'm like as a person.

"So yeah, obviously it'd be incredible, maybe the next one if I'm not completely irrelevant by then, which might happen."

Lewis will be joining Eilish in performing at the BRIT Awards this evening (18 February), which will see the US artist playing the Bond theme live for the first time.

Capaldi is nominated for four BRIT Awards: he's up for Male Solo Artist and Best New Artist, Someone You Loved is up for Song Of The Year, his debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is up for Mastercard Album Of The Year.