Watch Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard live

See the moment live music returned to the O2 Forum Kentish Town as The Vaccines and The Snuts played for Radio X and Barclaycard... Watch the highlights here.

Live music made a spectacular return to London this week when The Vaccines and The Snuts played a very special gig for Radio X and Barclaycard.

You can watch highlights from the show, plus get a glimpse into how one of the first post-lockdown shows was put on, via our exclusive video here.

Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town. Hosted by Radio X's Toby Tarrant, the delight on Vaccines frontman Justin Young's face was clear to see as the band kicked into their classic anthem I Can't Quit.

The Vaccines performing live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

The set was full of fan favourites, including Post Break Up Sex, If You Wanna and All My Friends Are Falling In Love. The band - Justin Young (guitar and vocals), Freddie Cowan (guitar and vocals), Árni Árnason (bass), Timothy Lanhham (keyboards) and Yoann Intonti (drums) - took the opportunity to showcase some of their new material, including the Radio X Record Of The Week, Headphones Baby.

The Vaccines performing live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

Special guests on the night were The Snuts, who delivered a hugely impressive set and demonstrated why they became the first Scottish band in 14 years to top the UK album chart with their debut W.L.

The Snuts performing live at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, 26 July 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

The West Lothian band - Jack Cochrane (guitar and vocals), Joe McGillveray (guitar), Callum Wilson (bass) and Jordan Mackay (drums) - tore through the highlights of their debut, including the evergreen Glasgow (another Radio X Record Of The Week), Always and No Place I'd Rather Go.

Radio X Presents The Vaccines & special guests The Snuts with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

The gig is the latest instalment of Radio X and Global’s ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard and the first show with a live audience. Previous Radio X Presents… with Barclaycard gigs have seen virtual gigs featuring DMA’S, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and Nothing But Thieves.

