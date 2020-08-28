Can you perfectly recall the lyrics to Iggy Pop's Lust For Life?

28 August 2020, 16:48 | Updated: 28 August 2020, 16:50

Iggy Pop performing live
Iggy Pop performing live. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

Have you been paying attention to the lyrics all these years? Prove it!

Alan Partridge described him as a "sweating lunatic". We know him as the Godfather Of Punk. Iggy Pop's 1977 banger had a new lease of life when it soundtracked the opening scene to the movie Trainspotting. But were you paying attention to the lyrics?

We'll give you a line from the song - all you have to do is fill in the gaps.

Latest Quizzes

Brandon Flowers performing live in 2004

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to All These Things That I've Done?

Florence Welch in Los Angeles in 2009

Are you an expert on Florence + The Machine lyrics?

Reading Festival stage

The ultimate Reading & Leeds Festival quiz

Freddie Mercury performing onstage with Queen in 1974

Are you word perfect on Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody?

Morrissey onstage with The Smiths in 1985

Only a Smiths super fan can get 100% on this lyric quiz

Thom Yorke in Radiohead's Karma Police video

Can you master the lyrics of Radiohead's Karma Police?

Latest On Radio X

Depeche Mode in 1987

What’s the meaning of Personal Jesus by Depeche Mode?

Depeche Mode

The Radio X Top 100 of the 90s

Listen to the Radio X Top 100 of The 90s this Bank Holiday

Music News

Mick Jagger and Brandon Flowers in 2019

The Killers team up with The Rolling Stones for new remix

The Killers

Faithless in 2010: Maxi Jazz and Sister Bliss

Faithless to release first album in a decade

Music News

Laure Marling in 2020

Hyundai Mercury Prize to hold Tim's Twitter Listening Parties

Music News

Liam and Noel Gallagher in 1994

Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

Oasis

Latest Videos

Johnny Took of DMA'S calls Radio X

DMA'S are already working on their fourth album

James Corden and Meat Loaf 1995

WATCH: Teenage James Corden interviews Meat Loaf

Features

Oasis rockers Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Friends star Matthew Perry in 1997

Oasis appearing on SNL, hosted by Chandler from Friends is the most 90s thing ever

Oasis

Toby Tarrant sends an open letter in Mount Rockmore bid

WATCH: Toby Tarrant writes open letter in UK Mount Rockmore bid