Remember when The Killers played in the bar on The OC?

Say what you like about that series, but whoever was booking the bands for that club was ON THE BALL…

Whatever your opinion of The OC - the show that saw young beautiful Californian teenagers argue about God only knows what - they did have some good bands on.

The likes of The Walkmen, Modest Mouse, The Thrills, The Subways, Death Cab For Cutie and loads more all performed at nightclub The Bait Shop.

It was The Killers performing Mr. Brightside, however, that really turned heads, exposing the Las Vegas band to an enormous mainstream audience.

Brandon Flowers performing with The Killers onstage in September 2004. Picture: Gail Oskin/WireImage/Getty Images

Brandon was wearing a nice shirt and was yet to blossom into the stadium-straddling frontman we know and love today, but the appearance was one of the key moments in their unstoppable rise.

And Mr Brightside was well on its way to becoming one of the most iconic tracks of the noughties.

The O.C cast and crew in 2003: creator Josh Schwartz, cast members Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Melinda Clarke, Peter Gallagher, Rachel Bilson, Kelly Rowan, Benjamin McKenzie, Samaire Armstrong and producer McG. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The O.C. lasted four seasons between 2003 and 2007 and covered the misadventures of a group of Californian teenageers in Orange County.

In the second season episode, The New Era, aired in the US on 2 December 2004, Ryan goes on a date with Alex, the manager of The Bait Shop. Ryan, meanwhile, has set Seth up on a date with Lindsey... but things don't go to plan as The Killers play a selection of big tunes from their debut album Hot Fuss: Mr Brightside, Everything Will Be Alright and Smile Like You Mean It.