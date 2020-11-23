How Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl saved The Cribs from splitting

The Cribs have revealed how Dave Grohl encouraged them to make a new album. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

The Wakefield band have revealed how the Foo Fighters frontman gave them a helping hand after they suffered from burnout in 2018.

The Cribs have revealed how they were given advice by Dave Grohl after falling into a rut and even let them record in his studio.

The Men's Needs rockers supported Foo Fighters on their 2018 date at the Etihad Stadium and agreed it would be a good place to "leave it".

However they were encouraged by the nicest guy in rock to "make a f***ing album" rather than packing it all in.

“When you finish a tour and you can’t release music, you’re essentially not a functioning musician any more,” Gary Jarman explained to NME.

"We’re having this really rough time – we were so burned, we didn’t trust anyone and we felt like everything had been this façade and no-one actually cared. Nirvana are the reason that me and my brothers picked up guitars, really, and Manchester was like a second home to us. It was the perfect place to leave it."

After they explained their feelings to the Foos rocker and late Nirvana frontman, he had some sage words for them.

“He was listening, nodding along,” Gary remembered. “And then he was like, ‘Fuck it, forget about it – you’re supposed to be musicians; make a record. You’re not lawyers, you’re not accountants… The rest of this shit will work itself out’. It was really clarifying, Dave Grohl saying, ‘Make a f***ing album’.”

And when it came to making that album, the Wakefield band were given the use of Foos' studio, which they described as a Foo Fighters and Nirvana museum with "a f***ing great studio in it".

The result was their new album Night Network, which the band said they "really enjoyed" because Taylor Hawkins would ragale them with his Queen stories.

“Occasionally [Foos drummer] Taylor Hawkins would show up naked except for his swimming trunks,” says Gary, “just come in and want to talk about Queen with us. He’s a Queen nerd; he’s got so many stories about hanging out with those guys. Sometimes you’d lose a few hours out of your day just listening to that. It was like an escape; it was the only positive thing that happened in those two years and as a result we didn’t take any baggage into the studio at all. We just went in and really enjoyed it.”

