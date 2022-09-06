Two Door Cinema Club cancel European tour as bassist Kevin Baird battles incurable autoimmune disease

Two Door Cinema Club have cancelled their European dates. Picture: Katy-Cummings

By Jenny Mensah

The Northern Irish outfit have axed their European dates due to the on-going health condition of their bassist, who is set to undergo surgery. Read his full statement here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two Door Cinema Club have cancelled their upcoming European tour due to the health of their bassist Kevin Baird.

The Northern Irish trio took to social media this week to share a message from Baird, which explained he was receiving on-going treatment for an "incurable autoimmune disease" and has been advised to undergo surgery to remove an organ.

His statement began: "Earlier this year I was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease and have been receiving treatment for this by the incredible NHS.

"I’ve loved every second of playing shows again this summer, especially after such a long time away but the harsh reality is that it’s been really hard on my body."

The Bad Decisions bassist added: “I’ve been experiencing a lot of ups and downs in managing this bastard of a disease and after a lot of long chats with my doctor we’ve decided that the next step is surgery to remove the affected organ after which it should be much more manageable.”

Read his full statement below:

READ MORE: The most anticipated new albums of 2022

Baird added that the band will have to "wait and see" whether he can play shows later this year and give an update on their North American tour.

“As it stands the medical advice I’ve been given is that we’ll have to wait and see how the recovery goes after my operation.

"We will of course keep you guys updated as to whether the North American tour will proceed, as soon as we know, you'll know.

"I know this is far from ideal and we're so sad we won't be able to make these EU shows happen, we've been so looking forward to seeing you after so long!"

Taking his time to thank their fans and the National Health Service, Baird concluded: " I want to say thank you to the amazing NHS for taking such good care of me, thank you to Sam and Alex for their support and understanding but mainly thanks to all of you for being the best fans in the world."

READ MORE: The best celebrity cameos in music videos