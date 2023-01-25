Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats announce huge Crystal Palace Park gig

Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats are set for huge London gig. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The indie day out will see also see the likes of The Vaccines, Sea Girls and Baby Queen as special guests. Find out how you can be there.

London’s favourite indie-rock day out Community, has announced a special one-day Community Presents show with two huge headliners.

Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats will perform a headline show at London’s Crystal Palace on 7th July 2023, with special guests which include The Vaccines and Sea Girls.

Find out everything you need to know about the show, including when it takes place, who else joins them on the line up and how to buy tickets.

When is Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats' Crystal Palace Park gig?

Community Presents: Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats takes place on 7th July 2023.

Two Door Cinema Club said pf the announcement: "We’re very happy to be back playing in London and particularly excited that guitar music is alive and well. Party on!"

The Wombats will co headline a show with Two Door Cinema Club. Picture: Press/Phil Smithies / Sarah Louise Bennett / Pete Novosel / Signe Luksengard

The Wombats added: “We’re so excited to be heading to Crystal Palace Park this July, to play with an amazing line up of friends! Can’t wait to welcome everyone to the party in true Wombats style!!”

Who else is on the line-up?

Joining Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats at the summer event are The Vaccines, Sea Girls and Baby Queen.

Community Presents: Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats line-up revealed. Picture: Press

When do tickets go on sale for Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats?

Tickets go on general sale from this Friday 27th January at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Visit festivalrepublic.com for more information.