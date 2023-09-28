Two Door Cinema Club return with Sure Enough single

Two Door Cinema Club have shared a new single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The news comes as the band announce North American dates for 2024 and prepare fore their UK dates next month.

Two Door Cinema Club have shared their new single Sure Enough, seeing them embark on a new ear for the band.

Speaking of the new single, the Northern Irish outfit say: “Comfort, safety and security are all easy to come by. All you must do is accept the lie.”

Watch the official video for Sure enough below:

Two Door Cinema Club - Sure Enough (Official Video)

The single comes as the band have announced U.S tour dates for 2024, which kick off in February in Atlanta Georgia and come to a close in Austin Texas.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29th September at 10am. For more information, visit www.twodoorcinemaclub.com.

The band are also set to embark on UK dates next month, where they will visit Connexin Arena in Hull, the Doncaster Dome and play two dates at Liverpool Arts Club.

The What You Know outfit will then round off the year with dates in South America in November, playing shows in Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

The tour follows sizzling run of summer shows for Two Door Cinema Club, which saw them performing to over 60,000 fans and play a phenomenal headline show at Crystal Palace Park with over 25,000 tickets sold.

See Two Door Cinema Clubs 2023-2024 dates below:

2023 UK tour dates

October 24 - Connexin Arena, Hull

October 25 - Doncaster Dome

October 26 - Liverpool Arts Club

October 27 - Liverpool Arts Club

2023 South and Central America tour dates

November 11 - VMF Festival - Lima, Peru

November 14 - Teatro Metropolitano - Medellín, Colombia

November 15 - Chamorro City Hall - Bogotá, Colombia

November 17 - Corona Capital, Mexico City, MexicoNovember 19 - Showcentre - Monterry, Mexico

***NEW***

2024 US tour dates - With support from *Joywave and **Day Wave