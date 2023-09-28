Two Door Cinema Club return with Sure Enough single
The news comes as the band announce North American dates for 2024 and prepare fore their UK dates next month.
Two Door Cinema Club have shared their new single Sure Enough, seeing them embark on a new ear for the band.
Speaking of the new single, the Northern Irish outfit say: “Comfort, safety and security are all easy to come by. All you must do is accept the lie.”
Watch the official video for Sure enough below:
The single comes as the band have announced U.S tour dates for 2024, which kick off in February in Atlanta Georgia and come to a close in Austin Texas.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29th September at 10am. For more information, visit www.twodoorcinemaclub.com.
The band are also set to embark on UK dates next month, where they will visit Connexin Arena in Hull, the Doncaster Dome and play two dates at Liverpool Arts Club.
The What You Know outfit will then round off the year with dates in South America in November, playing shows in Colombia, Mexico and Peru.
The tour follows sizzling run of summer shows for Two Door Cinema Club, which saw them performing to over 60,000 fans and play a phenomenal headline show at Crystal Palace Park with over 25,000 tickets sold.
See Two Door Cinema Clubs 2023-2024 dates below:
2023 UK tour dates
- October 24 - Connexin Arena, Hull
- October 25 - Doncaster Dome
- October 26 - Liverpool Arts Club
- October 27 - Liverpool Arts Club
2023 South and Central America tour dates
- November 11 - VMF Festival - Lima, Peru
- November 14 - Teatro Metropolitano - Medellín, Colombia
- November 15 - Chamorro City Hall - Bogotá, Colombia
- November 17 - Corona Capital, Mexico City, MexicoNovember 19 - Showcentre - Monterry, Mexico
2024 US tour dates - With support from *Joywave and **Day Wave
- February 21 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA*
- February 22 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN*
- February 23 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC*
- February 25 - The National - Richmond, VA•
- February 26 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA•
- February 27 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA•
- February 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY•
- March 1 - The Anthem - Washington, DC*
- March 3 - History - Toronto, ON
- March 4 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI*
- March 5 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH*
- March 7 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL*
- March 8 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN*
- May 17 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA**
- May 19 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA**
- May 21 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR**
- May 22 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA**
- May 24 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT**
- May 25 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO**
- May 28 - Southside Ballroom - Dallas, TX**
- May 29 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX**
- May 30 - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX**