The most anticipated new albums of 2022

23 December 2021, 21:26 | Updated: 24 December 2021, 10:25

Three artists with new material on the way in 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher and Gang Of Youths
Radio X looks at the artists that will be coming back with new material in the next twelve months...Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher, Gang Of Youths and more...

The stop-start nature of 2021 has meant a return of sorts for live music, but the world's artists and bands have still been busy in the old recording studio.

The year saw a number of great albums released, and next year looks even better. The release schedule is already filling up with new material from The Wombats, Liam Gallagher, Gang Of Youths and Stereophonics, and there's also the tantalising prospect of the return of Arctic Monkeys to look forward to...

Here's what's definitely on the album release schedule for 2022 - and who we think could be dropping an album at some point in the next twelve months...

  1. Twin Atlantic - Transparency

    • Released 7th January 2022
    • Sixth album from the Glasgwegain Brit rock band
    • Their last album, Power, was issued in 2020
    • The band's latest track, Get Famous was released in November

  2. The Wombats - Fix Yourself, Not The World

    • Released 14th January 2022
    • The fifth album from the trio of Murph, Dan Haggis and Tord Øverland Knudsen.
    • It's the follow-up to 2018's Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life
    • Recent single If You Ever Leave I'm Coming With You was a Radio X Record Of The Week in August.

  3. Bastille - Give Me The Future

  4. Alt-J - The Dream

    • Released 11th February 2022.
    • The long-awaited fourth album from the art rock band, which follows 2017's Relaxer.
    • Latest track Get Better was released in November.

  5. Gang Of Youths - Anger In Realtime

    • Released 25th February 2022
    • It's the follow-up to 2015's The Positions and 2017's Go Father In Lightness
    • A world tour starts in Dublin at the beginning of March 2022

  6. Johnny Marr - Fever Dreams Pts 1-4

    • Released 25th February 2022
    • The former Smiths guitarist releases his fourth solo album in February after a series of teaser EPs.
    • It's the follow-up to 2018's Call The Comet.
    • 2021 saw Marr collaborate on the theme to the James Bond movie No Time To Die with Billie Eilish.

  7. Stereophonics - Oochya!

  8. Placebo - Never Let Me Go

  9. Sea Girls - Homesick

    • Released 25th March 2022
    • It's the follow-up to the London-based band's 2020 debut Open Up Your Head
    • Frontman Henry Camamile says that "the album poured out of the experience of going home during lockdown"

  10. Bloc Party - Alpha Games

  11. Liam Gallagher - C'mon You Know

  12. Arctic Monkeys - TBC

    Arctic Monkeys in 2018: they're set to return in 2022!
    Arctic Monkeys in 2018: they're set to return in 2022! Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

    Alex Turner and co have announced a slew of festival dates for 2022, including headline slots at Reading + Leeds festivals in August. So it's highly likely that the band will use the opportunity to unveil the new material they've been working on for the past couple of years. More news on the album as we get it.

  13. The Cure - TBC

    The Cure in 2021: the band have already lined up a huge European tour for 2022
    The Cure in 2021: the band have already lined up a huge European tour for 2022. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

    Robert Smith and his crew haven't issued a new album since 2008's 4:13 Dream, but the follow-up has been in the pipeline for a while now. With a working title of Live From The Moon, Smith is so sure of a release for the new record that he's booked a European tour for October through to December 2022.

