The most anticipated new albums of 2022
23 December 2021, 21:26 | Updated: 24 December 2021, 10:25
Radio X looks at the artists that will be coming back with new material in the next twelve months...Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher, Gang Of Youths and more...
The stop-start nature of 2021 has meant a return of sorts for live music, but the world's artists and bands have still been busy in the old recording studio.
The year saw a number of great albums released, and next year looks even better. The release schedule is already filling up with new material from The Wombats, Liam Gallagher, Gang Of Youths and Stereophonics, and there's also the tantalising prospect of the return of Arctic Monkeys to look forward to...
Here's what's definitely on the album release schedule for 2022 - and who we think could be dropping an album at some point in the next twelve months...
-
Twin Atlantic - Transparency
- Released 7th January 2022
- Sixth album from the Glasgwegain Brit rock band
- Their last album, Power, was issued in 2020
- The band's latest track, Get Famous was released in November
-
The Wombats - Fix Yourself, Not The World
- Released 14th January 2022
- The fifth album from the trio of Murph, Dan Haggis and Tord Øverland Knudsen.
- It's the follow-up to 2018's Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life
- Recent single If You Ever Leave I'm Coming With You was a Radio X Record Of The Week in August.
-
Bastille - Give Me The Future
- Released 4th February 2022
- The fourth album from Dan Smith and co.
- The band will be heading to arenas in April 2022, with shows including London’s The O2, Manchester AO Arena and Birmingham O2 Academy.
-
Alt-J - The Dream
- Released 11th February 2022.
- The long-awaited fourth album from the art rock band, which follows 2017's Relaxer.
- Latest track Get Better was released in November.
-
Gang Of Youths - Anger In Realtime
- Released 25th February 2022
- It's the follow-up to 2015's The Positions and 2017's Go Father In Lightness
- A world tour starts in Dublin at the beginning of March 2022
-
Johnny Marr - Fever Dreams Pts 1-4
- Released 25th February 2022
- The former Smiths guitarist releases his fourth solo album in February after a series of teaser EPs.
- It's the follow-up to 2018's Call The Comet.
- 2021 saw Marr collaborate on the theme to the James Bond movie No Time To Die with Billie Eilish.
-
Stereophonics - Oochya!
- Released 4th March 2022
- The Welsh band's twelfth studio album and the follow-up to 2019's Kind.
- Frontman Kelly Jones explains the title: "Oochya! was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean 'let’s have it', a blast of energy and optimism."
- The band head out on tour in March 2022 and will also appear at Victorious, Kendal Calling and Y Not festivals.
- Stereophonics's two Christmas shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium will now take place on 17 and 18 June.
-
Placebo - Never Let Me Go
- Released 25th March 2022
- The first studio album from Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal in eight years
- The latest teaser track is Surrounded By Spies, issued in November
- The band embark on a full UK tour in November 2022
-
Sea Girls - Homesick
- Released 25th March 2022
- It's the follow-up to the London-based band's 2020 debut Open Up Your Head
- Frontman Henry Camamile says that "the album poured out of the experience of going home during lockdown"
-
Bloc Party - Alpha Games
- Released 29th April 2022
- The sixth studio album from the British band fronted by Kele Okereke
- It's the first new release since Hymns from 2016
- A full UK tour kicks off in Birmingham on 26th May
- Listen to the new track Traps here:
-
Liam Gallagher - C'mon You Know
- Released 27th May 2022
- Liam's third solo album follows rapidly on the heels of As You Were (2017) and Why Me? Why Not (2019)
- The former Oasis man tweeted at the beginning of October that the album had been completed and was being "sent off" to be mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent
- June 2022 will see Gallagher headline three huge dates at Knebworth Park
C'MON YOU KNOW https://t.co/KvNNSitmKf pic.twitter.com/cs0THbfSXp— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 1, 2021
-
Arctic Monkeys - TBC
Alex Turner and co have announced a slew of festival dates for 2022, including headline slots at Reading + Leeds festivals in August. So it's highly likely that the band will use the opportunity to unveil the new material they've been working on for the past couple of years. More news on the album as we get it.
-
The Cure - TBC
Robert Smith and his crew haven't issued a new album since 2008's 4:13 Dream, but the follow-up has been in the pipeline for a while now. With a working title of Live From The Moon, Smith is so sure of a release for the new record that he's booked a European tour for October through to December 2022.