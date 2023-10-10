Two Door Cinema Club: Sure Enough single "is the beginning of something"

Two Door Cinema Club have talked new music and potential UK dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Bassist Kevin Baird spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about their Sure Enough single and the health of the band.

Two Door Cinema Club have teased that their new music is the "start of something".

The Northern Irish outfit recently unveiled their new Sure Enough single and when quizzed if it means a new album from the band, bassist Kevin Baird told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "I have to skirt the line of potentially what I'm allowed to say.

"It's definitely not the last song that we're going to release in the near future... If I can put it that way."

He added: "We have more new music finished. We are working on more stuff. This is very much the beginning of something".

On the title of the single itself it was a reference to the Irish praise, he mused: "It probably is more to do with the Irish phrase, because that is something that we would say".

The Something Good Can Work outfit were forced to cancel their European tour dates last year, due to the bassist receiving on-going treatment for an "incurable autoimmune disease".

The band took to their social media at the time to explain the situation with the Bad Decisions bassist saying: “I’ve been experiencing a lot of ups and downs in managing this bastard of a disease and after a lot of long chats with my doctor we’ve decided that the next step is surgery to remove the affected organ after which it should be much more manageable.”

Asked about his health now, Baird told Radio X: "Health is good. Obviously about a year ago we had to cancel some stuff and move things around, but I'm feeling really good and I tip my hat to the NHS."

He added: "As a band we're feeling really energised and ready to go out and do some things that we haven't done in a few years, whether that's because of COVID or maybe we had a bit of fatigue or whatever, but we're very driven at the moment to go and play some shows and right music and talk to you."

Asked if there's going to be live dates for his fans to get involved in, he teased: "Do you have a passport?"

He added: "At the moment we have a lot of shows in America lined up. It's kind of a place we haven't been in a while, so we are spending a lot of time in the States next year and we will definitely have some UK dates in the diary at some point."