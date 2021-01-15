Tom Grennan's Little Bit Of Love video inspired by "toxic masculinity" and relationship with little brother

Tom Grennan shares his Little Bit Of Love video. Picture: Press/Keane Shaw

Watch the visuals for Grennan's latest single, which were inspired by the singer-songwriter's relationship with his little brother.

Tom Grennan has released the official video for his Little Bit Of Love single.

The track is the next take to come from his upcoming sophomore album, Evering Road, which is set for release on 5 March 2021.

Starring the singer-songwriter and talented young actor Luke Kelly, the video deals with themes of toxic masculinity and was partly inspired by Grennan's relationship with his own little brother.

Watch the Keane Shaw-directed visuals here:

Grennan said: "This video is a representation of toxic masculinity and unconditional love, told via a story of two brothers. It was amazing to bring my song to life with one of my closest and long-time friends Keane Shaw, not only a close friend but someone who’s artistic vision I admire immensely."

Director Keane Shaw adds: "With the video for Little Bit Of Love, I wanted to avoid the classic ‘girl meets boy’ narrative. Instead of looking at the lyrics from a romantical perspective, I chose to look at them from somebody asking to be loved, supported, cared for, in particular a male.

"Being a very close friend of Tom’s, often we’ve discussed the issue of toxic masculinity. Being brought up in working class areas where traits of this nature live strong, at some point in our lives we’ve both witnessed the phrase, 'boys will boys' playing out.

"We wanted to work this narrative into the film by using a semi-autobiographical thread of Tom’s real relationship with his little brother. Played by the amazing Luke Kelly, a young child who’s only worry in life is to learn how to swim. We also see a tender side to Tom’s character, being the sole carer for both him and his brother, bowing down to both financial, and peer pressures, as a darker path emerges."

Tom Grennan. Picture: Press

Evering Road - which also includes the tracks This Is The Place, Oh Please, Something Better and Amen - is named after the East London address where he lived with his then-girlfriend.

The album charts the breakdown of Tom Grennan's relationship and the artist hopes it can be a "lifeboat" for others".

“This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life," he revealed. "Evering Road documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space. Gospel and soul have been a huge influence on me during this album, for me it’s so emotional yet uplifting, and I wanted to translate this DNA through my music. I’m just BUZZING for people to hear it. And hopefully it can be a lifeboat of sorts for at least one other person.”

Grennan has also previously told Radio X that his ex listened to some of the breakup album and gave it her seal of approval.

"I have had a conversation with her and we’ve stayed friends. She’s heard a few of the songs already and she’s really happy. She’s buzzing for me.”

Speaking at the Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk he revealed: "If times were right we would be together still, but my direction is going that way, and her direction is going that way, and unfortunately sometimes it doesn’t work out."

