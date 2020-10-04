Tom Grennan: "There won't be another Liam Gallagher"

The singer-songwriter praised the Manchester band and their iconic frontman as their What's The Story (Morning Glory?) album turned 25.

Tom Grennan thinks Liam Gallagher is "the man".

The This Is The Place singer spoke to Radio X on the 25th anniversary of the band's seminal album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and praised their iconic frontman."

Grennan, who was born on the same year the album came out revealed: "I've watched clips of Knebworth on YouTube and seeing how people reacted to Liam Gallagher... there won't be another Liam Gallagher, ever."

He added: "They created a whole movement and a culture... and Liam Gallagher will always be the man."

Despite not being old enough to remember when the album was released the first time around, Grennan revealed that it was used to calm him down when he was a baby.

"I'm born in 1995," the recalled. "And if my mum was going out, she would give me to my cousin to be looked after and the only way I would stop crying and go to sleep was if he put that album on. Which means a lot to me now I'm in the music game and I've met both Liam and Noel.

"I've actually told them that story - Liam loved that, do you know what I mean?"

On the record himself, he gushed: "As an album, it's just unbelievable. Musically, it changed England, changed Europe... and did some damage in America too. But as England goes, it definitely shifted things. It will always be a classic and it's still relevant 25 years on. They smashed it."

Grennan might be a big fan of Oasis but Captain Tom Moore isn't too impressed.

The Manchester band might have legions of fans who span generations, but unfortunately they can't count the centenarian as one of them.

The national treasure has witnessed a lot of milestones over the years, but when Chris Moyles guessed he probably wasn't too excited at the 25th anniversary of the band's (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album, he replied: “No I think I’d agree with that one.

"That sort of music… it doesn't even penetrate my ears. It just doesn't wriggle around and I can’t make anything of it.

"All the youngsters are singing every word and I can't make a single word of it.”

Meanwhile, this week saw Grennan confirm this second studio album will be entitled Evering Road and released on 5 March 2021.

Taking to social media, he shared a video with the caption: "It’s finally time for you lot to know the name of my next album I’m so excited and the time feels right now. EVERING ROAD is all about a past relationship, it’s my most honest lyrics and best work I’ve done so I can’t wait for it to be yours".

The record will be the follow-up to his debut hit Lighting Matches and includes tracks This Is The Place, Oh Please and new single Amen.

The 25-year-old reflected: "This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. Evering Road documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I've learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space. Gospel and soul have been a huge influence on me during this album, for me it's so emotional yet uplifting, and I wanted to translate this DNA through my music. I'm just BUZZING for people to hear it, so hopefully it can be a lifeboat of sorts for at least one person."

See the full tracklist for Tom Grennan's Evering Road:

1. If Only

2. Something Better

3. Little Bit Of Love

4. Amen

5. It Hurts

6. Never Be A Right Time

7. This Is The Place

8. Sweeter Then

9. Make My Mind Up

10. Second Time

11. You Matter To Me

12. Oh Please

13. I Don't Need A Reason

14. Love Has Different Ways To Say Goodbye

