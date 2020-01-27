VIDEO: Tom Grennan wants to write music with Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

27 January 2020, 17:47 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 18:04

The This Is The Place singer told Radio X's Gordon Smart why he'd love to watch the Arctic Monkeys frontman create music.

Tom Grennan wants to work with Alex Turner to see how he comes up with some of his lyrics.

The singer-songwriter spoke to Radio X ahead of the release of his second studio album, and its lead track This Is The Place.

Asked by Gordon Smart if there are any sneaky collabs on the album or if there's anyone he'd like to work with, he replied: "I’ve not actually got any other artists on the album, but I wouldn’t mind singing with Alex Turner…"

He added: "I’d just like to get in a room with him and see how he goes about writing lyrics and stuff, because he pulls out some [great turns of phrase], so I wouldn’t mind getting on stage with him."

Asked about another vocalist he'd like to work with he added: "YEBBA. I reckon our voices would fit in together nicely".

Watch Grennan talk about the Arctic Monkeys frontman in out video above.

Tom Grennan and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner
Tom Grennan and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Fotoarena/SIPA USA/PA Images

Speaking about his This Is The Place single, Grennan revealed: "I ended up going through a big break up, and I moved out of the house we were both living in and ended up moving back to my mum and dad's."

He added: "My mum and dad were looking after me, and kinda just making me feel whole. When I say 'whole' it was the hug I needed, but like from the house, from my mum, from being back where I grew up and yeah it allowed me to have my thinking time..."

Watch our full interview with the singer-songwriter here:

Watch the official video for Grennan's This Is The Place single:

