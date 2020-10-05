WATCH: Chris Moyles is Tom Grennan's secret landlord

5 October 2020, 13:49 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 14:02

Today on The Chris Moyles Show, the Radio X DJ revealed that he is Tom Grennan's landlord. Find out more here.

Tom Grennan joined The Chris Moyles Show for an interview this week and talked about his new album Evering Road, which is named after his old address.

Little did we know, we were about to be told a huge secret by the Radio X DJ... which is that he just so happens to be the singer-songwriter's landlord.

Speaking on the show this morning (Monday 5 October), Moyles teased: "So, there’s a secret that Tom and I have that I’ve not shared with any of you guys," before eventually revealing: "I’m Tom’s landlord!"

When asked how it is to be Moyles' Tennant, the Oh Please singer replied: "It’s very easy. The house has changed my life, it’s amazing. So Chris has changed my life!"

Jokingly quizzed if he'd be writing a song about Chris anytime soon, he quipped: "Oh yeah, I’ve got one in the pipeline. 100%."

Tom Grennan's second studio album Evering Road is set for release on 5 March 2021.

READ MORE: Tom Grennan reveals details of Evering Road album

Tom Grennan is Chris Moyles' tenant
Tom Grennan is Chris Moyles' tenant. Picture: Radio X

