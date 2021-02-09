Tom Grennan turned to training to improve his mental health

9 February 2021, 15:55 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 16:00

By Jenny Mensah

The Little Bit of Love singer told Radio X's Chris Moyles how exercise and a healthy diet has helped him cope during the pandemic.

Tom Grennan has discussed how training and healthy eating has helped him with his mental health.

The Bedford-born singer-songwriter is on the cusp of releasing his second studio album Evering Road and has busied himself with plenty of livestreamed gigs, but admitted that he was "struggling" before implementing a healthier lifestyle.

"I’ve been just eating well, keeping healthy. I’m an early bird now, so I’ve just been getting up early," he told The Chris Moyles Show.

Asked if he’s been training a lot, he replied: "Yeah, big time. I’ve literally changed around my life. I’ve cut out all the bad stuff and kind of just focused my energy on training and getting fit and just mentally getting fit, though, because I was struggling a lot with my head and when I put my focus into training it sorted me out. It really did and I feel great."

When Moyles noted the singer was getting ripped, he modestly replied: “There’s a little couple packs coming through. It's feeling good man."

Tom Grennan's Evering Road is set for release on 5 March 2021.

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan revealed to Radio X how training has improved his mental health. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, Grennan is set to play a specially-streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers in London this month along with Jake Bugg and DMA'S.

Following the success of our show with Nothing But Thieves in November, we're going to be doing it all again but BIGGER.

Competition winners will have first-look exclusive access to Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard, which will be hosted by Radio X’s Toby Tarrant on Thursday 25 February.

Highlights from the show plus interviews with the artists will be available exclusively on Global Player and Radio X social platforms from Sunday 28 February.

