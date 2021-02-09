Tom Grennan turned to training to improve his mental health

By Jenny Mensah

The Little Bit of Love singer told Radio X's Chris Moyles how exercise and a healthy diet has helped him cope during the pandemic.

Tom Grennan has discussed how training and healthy eating has helped him with his mental health.

The Bedford-born singer-songwriter is on the cusp of releasing his second studio album Evering Road and has busied himself with plenty of livestreamed gigs, but admitted that he was "struggling" before implementing a healthier lifestyle.

"I’ve been just eating well, keeping healthy. I’m an early bird now, so I’ve just been getting up early," he told The Chris Moyles Show.

Asked if he’s been training a lot, he replied: "Yeah, big time. I’ve literally changed around my life. I’ve cut out all the bad stuff and kind of just focused my energy on training and getting fit and just mentally getting fit, though, because I was struggling a lot with my head and when I put my focus into training it sorted me out. It really did and I feel great."

When Moyles noted the singer was getting ripped, he modestly replied: “There’s a little couple packs coming through. It's feeling good man."

Tom Grennan's Evering Road is set for release on 5 March 2021.

