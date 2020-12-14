The Radio X Mental Health Tool Kit with the Campaign Against Living Miserably

The Radio X Mental Health Tool Kit with the Campaign Against Living Miserably. Picture: Radio X

Radio X has teamed up with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), to bring you a series of short podcasts, hosted by some fantastic names, to help with advice and real stories about mental health.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Radio X has teamed up with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), to bring you a series of short podcasts, hosted by some fantastic names, to help with advice and real stories about mental health.

Each host will explore an area of mental health, guiding listeners through the advice, support and expertise offered by CALM, with some reflecting on their own personal experiences.

Comedian and voice of Love Island Iain Stirling opens up about anxiety. SAS Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox talks depression. Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil touches upon grief and bereavement and comedian Nish Kumar covers financial stress.

Podcaster, comedian and host of Sunday mornings on Radio X, Ed Gamble, will present an episode entitled "Your Mental Health", speaking about how listeners might be feeling and exploring ways they can seek help from other resources available.

You can reach CALM online at www.thecalmzone.net or on their helpline from 5pm - midnight at 0800 58 58 58.

Outside of these hours the Samaritans can be reached 24 hours a day on 116 123