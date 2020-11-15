WATCH: Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard

Nothing But Thieves 2020. Picture: Matt Crossick

Here's how you can watch the Southend band play an exclusive streamed set!

Nothing But Thieves performed a specially-streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers in London earlier this week.

Radio X’s Toby Tarrant hosted the gig and fans at home will be able to enjoy the best bits from the show plus an interview with the band exclusively on Global Player and Radio X’s YouTube channel and Facebook page from 7pm on Sunday 15 November.

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard saw the Southend-on-Sea five-piece play an intimate show at South London's Clapham Grand. "It's just lovely for us to get out of the house and play some tunes." said frontman Conor Mason jubilantly, promising "A very special stripped back version of our set."

While a live audience was no longer possible due to the government's current lockdown restrictions, a select few lucky Radio X competition winners were able to watch the show in full from the safety of their own homes via a livestream.

Nothing But Thieves are one of the UK’s biggest indie-rock bands, having amassed over 800,000 album sales and 900 million streams so far. October 2020 saw the group release their third album Moral Panic, and they recently announced a 2021 UK and Europe arena tour, which will see them play their biggest London show to date at The O2 next year.

NBT were able to showcase some of the new material from Moral Panic at the Clapham Grand, including the recent single Is Everybody Going Crazy? and Real Love Song.

The quintet - Conor Mason (vocals and guitars), Joe Langridge-Brown (guitar), Dominic Craik (guitar and keyboards), Phillip Blake (bass) and James Price (drums) - also dug into their back catalogue with songs like Amsterdam, from their 2017 album Broken Machine.

Nothing But Thieves even threw in an incredible cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic Dreams, which Mason said was "One of the best songs ever written - a kind of schooling on how to write a song." He added: "We'll never write a song this good, so we'll cover it instead!"

Radio X Presents is Radio X’s series of exclusive gigs which sees the world’s biggest bands and solo artists play to small crowds.

